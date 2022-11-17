‘The Watcher’ Repeats Atop Nielsen Streaming Chart; ‘House Of The Dragon’ Finishes Strong, ‘School For Good And Evil’ Tops 1B Minutes Of Viewing In Debut

The Watcher surged 10% in its second week on Netflix, collecting 2.6 billion minutes of viewing to repeat at No. 1 on Nielsen’s U.S. streaming chart for the week of October 17 to 23.

The Ryan Murphy-produced thriller series easily outdistanced another Netflix title, The School for Good and Evil, which finished second with about 1.06 billion viewing minutes.

Just behind it in the No. 3 spot was House of the Dragon, with its season finale hitting HBO Max for three hours during the week. The Game of Thrones prequel pulled in a bit more than 1 billion minutes of viewing for the third time in a single week during its 10-episode run. Since the show’s debut last August, it had been jockeying with Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The latter has now fallen out of the Top 10 overall chart, remaining at No. 5 in Nielsen’s all-original rankings.

Not all titles on the chart were brand-new, of course. The Gilmore Girls saw viewership jump 26% from the previous week, hitting 792 million viewing minutes and capturing the highest concentration of 18-to-34-year-olds, at 70%.

Here’s the full Top 10, with the number of episodes (1=movie) and minutes of viewing.

Netflix The Watcher 7 2.595B
Netflix The School for Good and Evil 1 1.058B
HBO Max House Of The Dragon 10 1.013B
Netflix The Sinner 31 935M
Netflix The Blacklist 196 807M
Netflix NCIS 339 796M
Netflix Gilmore Girls 153 792M
Netflix Cocomelon 18 757M
Netflix Love Is Blind 31 683M
Netflix Unsolved Mysteries (2020) 17 672M