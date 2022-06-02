The Walmart+ Weekend sales event is here!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Miss out on Memorial Day sales? Now’s the time to make up for it. (Photos: Walmart)

Didn’t score all the deals you were hoping for during this weekend’s Memorial Day sales? Well, you’re in luck because Walmart just launched its first ever Walmart+ Weekend event, which runs through Sunday, June 5 at 7pm EST. Walmart+ members will have access to incredible savings on some of the most coveted items around. So don’t miss out.

Not yet a Walmart+ member? Sign up here now. For only $98 a year (or $13 a month), you’ll get free grocery delivery, free shipping with no order minimum and savings on prescriptions and fuel. On top of that, you’ll get access to scan & go contact-free payment options, so you can spend less time at the register when shopping in store. Perhaps best of all, members get early and exclusive access to special promotions, product releases and events (like Walmart+ Weekend). Oh, and you’ll get a free six-month trial of Spotify Premium. Whew! All these perks will add up to a ton of savings — of both time and money — so that annual fee will quickly pay for itself.

Better yet, sign up in store any time between now and Sunday, and you’ll get access all these perks plus a promo code for $20 off your next purchase.

Ready to see some of the deals you can score? Read on…

Sony PlayStation 5 Console

Get it while it’s in stock! (Photo: Walmart)

The ever-popular video game console seems to be tough to keep in stock. So this is one sale you’ll need to jump on early. Walmart+ members get exclusive access to these units while they last.

One lucky previous customer reports, “You’ve got to be on your a game when trying to buy this machine i mean the very second these consoles drop you’ve got to be ready to click on it.” Another adds, “Amazing graphics! Gaming is very smooth. Loads very fast! Game switcher is a great feature, being able to pick up right where you left off. Controller is state of the art.”

$499 at Walmart

Vizio 50-inch 4K QLED Smart TV

Story continues

A smart TV that works with Apple and Android devices? Win-win! (Photo: Walmart)

What sets this 4K TV apart from others? The Vizio 4K TV delivers brighter and more vivid colors than standard TVs—thanks to its Quantum color display. This is in part due to a light source behind the LED screen that brightens or dims automatically, based on what you’re watching. Thanks to DTS Studio Sound II support, the audio is excellent too.

Some smart TVs are only compatible with Android or Apple AirPlay 2; it’s rare to see one that works with both Android and Apple iOS. But this Vizio TV does! It’s compatible with Android smartphones and tablets with the Vizio app and Google Chromecast. And it works with Alexa and Google Assistant devices for smart home options.

$500 $712 at Walmart

Zero-Gravity Lounge Chairs

You’ll feel like you’re ‘floating on air.’ (Photo: Walmart)

For those who aren’t familiar with the concept, zero-gravity chairs are designed to alleviate pressure from the body — specifically the back and joints. The recliners distribute your weight evenly and position your body in a neutral posture, with your feet elevated and aligned with your heart. You’ll experience a “weightless” sensation — this is the zero-gravity part — allowing for deep relaxation and tension release throughout the body.

One customer describes it “like floating on air.” Another shares, “I have back problems and being able to recline and sit back up by using my feet and legs was wonderful. You have so many comfortable positions you can use. Also dries in no time after a rain and so light weight you can take it anywhere.”

$90 $110 at Walmart

iHome Self Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop

This machine takes the chore out of vacuuming. (Photo: Walmart)

This machine doesn’t just vacuum; its laser-based navigation system maps and learns your home to perform precision vacuuming and mopping. Best of all, its auto-emptying base means less work and fewer trips to the trash for you.

One happy customer says, “Has the features that only $800 Romba models do” and another calls it their “new housekeeper.”

$198 $599 at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

These will become your best buds. (Photo: Walmart)

Earbud shoppers are looking for excellent audio, first and foremost. These Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro offer crisp sound and punchy bass, thanks to an 11mm woofer and a 6.5mm tweeter built-in to each bud. And with its impressive eight hours per charge plus the additional 12 hours you can get using the included wireless charging case, you’re looking at 20 hours of use altogether — nearly a full day! Plus, in a pinch you charge up for an hour of playback with a five-minute quick boost. This comes in handy when you’re about to go for a run and your buds are at zero.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are water- and sweat-resistant, so you can wear them during a workout without skipping a beat. And with their included customizable ear tips, you’ll get a fantastic fit.

$120 $200 at Walmart

Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV

One customer says they’ve ‘been missing something for years’ and it was this TV. (Photo: Walmart)

Get lifelike picture quality, clear sound and the benefit of Google Assistant from your TV. Google TV gives you access to all the apps you could want, while the Google Assistant helps search for content and even control your smart home.

One happy customer shares that they absolutely love the picture quality, saying, “We’ve been missing something for years it seems! Resolution is amazing and people and characters seem to jump right out at you.”

at Walmart

Tineco Wet/Dry Vacuum Floor Cleaner

Cereal spills are no match for this vac mop. (Photo: Walmart)

Suck up spills (wet or dry) with this handy household helper. Cordless and lightweight, this all-in-one vac mop can tackle spills on any hard surface throughout your home. Plus, it leaves floors instantly dry (so no risk of slipping) and has a runtime of over 20 minutes.

We couldn’t have said it any better than this happy customer: “Where has this been my whole life?! It’s the most convenient mop. Stores easily. Easy to fill, easy to empty. It comes with an accessories tray. It not only holds your extra roller and cleaning brush but it also protects your floor from any dripping water after you mop! It’s so much easier than using a regular mop and still being able to get that deep clean that don’t get with other brands. I’m so happy to have found this amazing vacuum mop. It’s definitely a game changer!”

$170 $200 at Walmart

Foot Massager with Heat

Fits feet up to men’s size 12. (Photo: Walmart)

Sooth those tired soles and bring a relaxing spa-like atmosphere into your home with this heated foot massager. Unlike some other massagers that require water, this model combines a rotation ball, rolling stick and heating for a deep kneading Shiatsu foot massage.

When you insert your feet into the massager, it offers your choice of kneading, rolling and squeezing sensations to rejuvenate your feet with either a 15 or 30 minute massage. A remote control and touch panel display let you choose the intensity and type of desired massage, plus whether or not to use the heat function. Plus, it’s suitable for most foot sizes, and accommodates up to men’s size 12.

$120 $185 at Walmart

Ninja Creami Ice-Cream Maker

I scream! You cream! Make yourself some ice-cream! (Photo: Walmart)

The Ninja Creami allows you to mix up all kinds of treats, including ice cream options that are low-sugar, keto, dairy-free and vegan. (Though if you’d prefer to take things to a more decadent level, mix in your favorite goodies like chocolate, nuts, candy and more to personalize your treat. Create frozen concoctions as unique as you are.)

$149 $199 at Walmart

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum

A Dyson never disappoints. (Photo: Walmart)

The Dyson V8 Absolute may look elegant, but this lightweight stick vac is actually a heavy-duty, deep-cleaning beast. It’s a Dyson, after all, so it’s built for powerful suction — but this one is also nimble enough to navigate even the tightest corners.

Go to town on food spills, filthy baseboards, forgotten under-bed spaces and more challenging scenarios using a soft roller tool, mini motorized tool, combination tool, crevice tool and mini soft dusting tool. It even transforms into a handheld vac in one simple motion.

$450 $500 at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life’s newsletter.