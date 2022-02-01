Paul Archuleta/Getty

Actor Moses J. Moseley, known for his role on The Walking Dead has died. He was 31.

“He was loved by everyone who met him. Such a bright light in everyone’s eyes,” Moseley’s manager said in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday.

The statement continued, “Moses was an amazing person and if you had the opportunity to meet him he would have made your day amazing. He was very talented, he was a great friend, the kind you could call for anything. He was always excited about life and working in the entertainment business.”

Moseley was found dead in Stockbridge, Georgia, on Wednesday, according to TMZ, which was first to report the news. His manner of death is currently under investigation.

The Stockbridge police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Moseley is best known for his role as Mike, one of Michonne’s (played by Danai Gurira) pet zombies, on The Walking Dead in 2012 and 2015.

Following the news of his death on Monday, AMC issued a statement on social media that read: “Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley.”

In addition to The Walking Dead, Moseley was also featured in the 2017 film Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies.

His other projects include Joyful Noise, The Internship, Queen of the South, Watchmen, and Blood Scroll: Horror Stories.

