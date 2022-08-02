The Voice Of The L.A. Dodgers, And Their City, Was 94 – The Hamden Journal

Vin Scully, the radio voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers for 67 years who in the process became synonymous with the city, died Tuesday, the Dodgers organization said. He was 94.

“We have lost an icon,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in the statement. “The Dodgers Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will be truly missed.”

Scully got his start with the Dodgers franchise in 1950 in Brooklyn, where at age 22 he became the third man in the booth with Hall of Famer Red Barber and Connie Desmond. He followed the team to the West Coast when it moved to Los Angeles in 1958 and was the main radio announcer until retiring in 2016 at age 88 still at the top of his game.

In between, he called some of the biggest moments in sports for various networks including CBS from 1975-1982, including calling tennis, golf and NFL telecasts. He even had a CBS daytime talk show.

But baseball provided the fodder for his most memorable calls, from Hank Aaron’s 715th home run in 1974 breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time record (against the Dodgers) to hobbled Kirk Gibson’s famous home run in the 1988 World Series.

In 1992, Scully, like his mentor Barber, was inducted into the broadcasters’ wing of the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

