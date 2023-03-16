‘The View’ Talks Scrotums, But Avoids A Low Blow On Hugh Grant Oscars Carpet Antics – The Hamden Journal

It was perfectly fine for The View to talk about Hugh Grant and his scrotum resemblance during Thursday’s show. But bringing up his conduct on the Oscars beige carpet was apparently forbidden, angering a portion of its viewership.

Grant stopped in to the show to promote the film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The actor talked about how nervous he was appearing as a presenter at the 2023 Academy Awards, where he reunited with Andie MacDowell, his costar in Four Weddings and a Funeral.

That’s where the scrotum joke came up.

“I was nervous. I wrote that joke and I was extremely nervous about it. I think I got away with it,” Grant said, referring to his comment that he looked like “basically a scrotum” when compared to MacDowell’s unlined complexion. “Sigourney Weaver said to me afterwards, ‘You don’t look like a scrotum,’ and she liked the joke, so that relaxed me a bit.”

The View presented Grant with a bottle of moisturizer, with Whoopi Goldberg claiming his joke was “funny as hell.”

While that bit went over well, the elephant in the room was not addressed, namely Grant’s testy Oscars exchange with Ashley Graham. Grant gave terse answers to Graham’s efforts at showbiz banter on the beige carpet, clearly annoyed that he had to endure it.

While some sort of agreement was apparently struck about Grant’s The View appearance and the line of questioning, social media was unforgiving.

“Awful you didn’t bring up Ashley Graham smh,” one user tweeted after the segment aired, summing up the general reaction.

“Spineless no one asked about Oscars Red Carpet interview,” tweeted another user.