‘The View’ Sets Special For Barbara Walters To Celebrate Creator Of Talk Show – The Hamden Journal

The View is set to return from its holiday hiatus on Tuesday, January 3, and will celebrate the show’s creator Barbara Walters. The pioneering journalist died Friday, December 30 at the age of 93.

“#TheView was her idea, her passion, her show. Tuesday morning, join us on @theviewabc as we celebrate the one and only Barbara Walters,” reads the caption of a preview clip on Instagram.

Walters created The View in 1997 and was one of the original cohosts of the daytime talk show along with Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos and Joy Behar. The journalist retired from the show in 2014.

The current panel of The View is made up by Whoopi Goldberg, Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro.

The View airs on ABC at 11 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. PT/CT.

After the news of Walters’ death was confirmed, ABC began airing multiple specials dedicated to the late journalist. Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 2020 had various ABC News colleagues remember Walters and recall all the trailblazing she did in the industry.

ABC News Live, also streamed a special titled The View Honors Barbara Walters where they reflected “on her legendary interviews, unforgettable moments from The View and how she inspired generations of women to follow the trail she blazed for them. Walters shares an honest and vulnerable look at her childhood, raising her daughter, family life and the demands of her career. The special celebrates the best of Walters on The View, from unexpected moments to her fierce journalistic instincts, and looks back on her emotional final days as co-host, including her last episode where 25 female journalists surprised the woman who led the way. And finally, in her own words Walters says goodbye to the show she created.”

Both specials are available to stream on Hulu.