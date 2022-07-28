The View’ Returns Elisabeth Hasselbeck – The Hamden Journal

Former cohost Elisabeth Hasselbeck is temporarily returning to The View as its resident conservative voice.

Hasselbeck was on the show from 2003 to 2013, coinciding with the show’s seasons 7-16.

“It will be an honor to cohost The View, share our bestselling children’s book, Flashlight Night, and as always, tackle hot topics!” Hasselbeck said to People. “Pray for me y’all!”

Hasselbeck is expected to return on Aug. 3 as a temporary seat-filler until a permanent conservative is found.

Hasselbeck previously opened up about her time on the show in her 2019 book, Point of View: A Fresh Look at Work, Faith, and Freedom.

After leaving The View, Hasselbeck joined Fox and Friends, replacing Gretchen Carolson as a cohost.

The View airs on ABC weekdays at 11 a.m. ET.