‘The View’ host Joy Behar implies Trump-voting East Palestine to blame for toxic train spill

Joy Behar shocked audience members of “The View” on Thursday when she implied that Donald Trump-voting East Palestine, Ohio residents have nobody to blame but themselves for the toxic train derailment that’s ravaged the small town.

Audible gasps could be heard from the crowd after the comment by Behar, who also insinuated that the devastating Feb. 3 derailment was a result of former President Donald Trump’s actions in the White House.

“I don’t know why they would ever vote for him, for somebody who, by the way, he placed someone with deep ties to the chemical industry in charge of the EPA’s chemical safety office,” Behar, 80, said.

The 80-year-old host then turned to face the camera with a pointed finger.





Joy Behar indicated that East Palestine, Ohio residents should blame nobody but themselves for the toxic train derailment because the area mostly voted for Trump. ABC via Getty Images

“That’s who you voted for in that district. Donald Trump, who reduces all safety.”

The crowd gasped at Bahr’s finger-pointing but didn’t seem to have much of a reaction when co-host Sunny Hostin quipped, “I think this is Donald Trump’s fault” just before the show panned to a commercial break.

The panel had been discussing the train derailment — which has so far contaminated at least 1.1 million gallons of water and 15,000 pounds of soil contaminated — and politicians’ response to the tragedy.

Trump toured the community Wednesday, which Behar claimed was a “photo-op” stunt.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department on Feb. 22, 2023 as he visits the area in the aftermath of the train derailment. AP

An aerial view of the Norfolk Southern freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio on Feb. 4, 2023. AP



The former president — who recently launched his 2024 White House bid — handed out bottles of “Trump Water” and bought McDonald’s for residents and first responders while condemning President Biden for not making the same trip to the Ohio town.

“That’s called chutzpah! It’s his fault and then he shows up,” Behar said.

Behar continually became more heated on the subject, especially after co-host Alyssa Farah-Griffin called East Palestine “Trump Country” and pointed out that the Republican won by about 40 points over Biden in the 2020 election.