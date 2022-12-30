‘The View’ Cohosts, Oprah & More Pay Tribute To Late News Anchor – The Hamden Journal

After the news of Barbara Walters’ death, former The View cohosts like Star Jones, Rosie Perez, Michelle Collins and Meghan McCain, as well as celebrities and colleagues have shared touching messages.

Star Jones, one of the original cohosts of the ABC show said, “I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well sister…mother…friend…colleague…mentor.”

Oprah Winfrey posted a photo with Walters on Instagram and captioned, “Without Barbara Walters there wouldn’t have been me—nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news. She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time. Grateful that she was such a powerful and gracious role model. Grateful to have known her. Grateful to have followed in her Light.”

Rosie Perez worked alongside Walters on the daytime show and took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

“An amazing woman. Amazing loss. Shattering the glass ceiling is a huge understatement. She decimated it. Paved the way for so many,” the former cohost said. “I feel very proud/humble to have known her & to have worked with her. Condolences to her loved ones & the entire @TheView family.”

Michelle Collins, who co-hosted the show for one season from 2015 to 2016 shared an anecdote.

“One of the first rites of passage of becoming a host on @TheView was to have lunch with Barbara Walters,” Collins tweeted. “Few times in my life have I been that nervous. She was an absolute trailblazer, class, elegance, smarts that are increasingly hard to come by. I’ll always be grateful. RIP.”

Meghan McCain who co-hosted between 2017 and 2021 tweeted, “Barbara Walters will always be known as a trailblazer. Her hard-hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism. Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of. Rest in peace you will forever be an icon,” she tweeted.

Dan Rather: “The world of journalism has lost a pillar of professionalism, courage, and integrity. Barbara Walters was a trailblazer and a true pro. She outworked, out-thought, and out-hustled her competitors. She left the world the better for it. She will be deeply missed. RIP.”

Lynda Carter: “Barbara Walters was an American institution. As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included. Her impact cannot be overstated. I’ll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything.”

Robin Roberts: “Barbara Walters was a true trailblazer. Forever grateful for her stellar example and for her friendship. Sending condolences to her daughter and family.”

Maria Shriver: “#BarbaraWalters was a trailblazer. She was a mentor to me as well as a friend. So many women broke into the news business because she did her job well. She worked so hard & helped a lot of younger women such as myself. Thank you, Barbara, for everything. You paved the way for all of us. You truly did. #RIP”

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: “Barbara Walters never flinched when questioning the world’s most powerful people. She held them accountable. She cared about the truth and she made us care too. Fortunately, she inspired many other journalists to be just as unrelenting. We are all better off because of her.”