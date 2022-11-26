‘The View’ Cohost Ana Navarro Got “Stuck Quarantining” In NYC Hotel After Testing Positive For Covid – The Hamden Journal

Ana Navarro is opening up about her experience with Covid as she reveals she tested positive for the virus ahead of Thanksgiving Day. The View cohost was absent from the ABC talk show starting Monday, Nov. 21 and Navarro is sharing why.

“It’s been a hell of a week. COVID got me again. Tested positive on Monday. Got stuck quarantining in a hotel in NYC. Took treatment,” she shared on Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 26. “Fortunately, now feeling good and testing negative. I was triple-boosted and thought that protected me. I didn’t wear a mask anywhere. I got complacent.”

Navarro said she “thought she just had a little head cold” but it turns out she had Covid. The political commentator said that the daytime talker “constantly tests” the talent and it was due to that, that she found out she had contracted the virus.

Navarro stressed the importance of getting tested when someone feels symptoms as “there are now several readily available free-to-us treatments that can drastically reduce and shorten symptoms.”

“And if we get tested and know we have covid, it hopefully prevents us from going around spreading the damn thing,” she added.

However, Navarro did find humor in everything that she went through this Thanksgiving saying, “The one silver lining is that this is the first Thanksgiving in my adult life when I lose weight instead of gaining. Though @leeschrager sent leftovers from his feast and there’s a coconut cake in the fridge calling out my name. ‘Anaaaa.’ ‘Anaaaa, come eat me.’”

Navarro was not the only The View cohost that recently tested positive for Covid as Whoopi Goldberg was also out of the show to recover. Goldberg returned to the talk show the day Navarro tested positive for the virus.