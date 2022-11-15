‘The View’ Addresses Whoopi Goldberg’s Absence After Co-Host Tested Positive For COVID – The Hamden Journal

Whoopi Goldberg tested positive for COVID and will be absent from The View until she recovers. A day after it was confirmed she had fallen ill, the co-hosts of the ABC daytime talk show addressed Goldberg’s absence.

“Good morning everyone and welcome to The View. Unfortunately, Whoopi is out with COVID,” Joy Behar said at the top of the hour-long program. “So rest up and get back here Miss, when you feel better.”

Behar served as moderator in place of Goldberg with Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin rounding out the table. The co-hosts didn’t update on Goldberg’s current condition but at the end of the show, Behar once again sent the EGOT actor well-wishes.

“Well, that’s our show for today. We hope that you come back tomorrow. We are wishing Whoopi good luck with what she’s going through right now,” she said.

Watch the announcement in the video below.

This is the second time that Goldberg contracts COVID. At the beginning of 2022, the show’s moderator missed out on a couple of shows as she tested positive for the virus that she had contracted in December 2021.

“I just feel like, you can only do what you can do and whatever your body decides it’s going to do is what you have to roll with,” Goldberg as she made a virtual appearance on The View on Jan. 5.

Goldberg continued saying, “It could have been much, much, much, much worse, I’m sure, and it wasn’t. I’m really lucky and I’m really, really glad that everyone is now testing negative. I’m the only one left [in my family], who is still positive.”