The US is ‘asleep at the switch’ on China buying up American farmland: Rep Chip Roy

China’s real estate crisis will cause a more severe downturn in iron ore prices: Goldman Sachs

A severe surplus in the iron-ore market caused by the renewed pressure in China’s property market will sink prices of the commodity over the second half of the year, Goldman Sachs analysts warned this week. The iron ore market is on track to see 67 million tons of excess supply over the remainder of 2022, after a deficit of 56 million tons in the first half, which reflects “a combination of both extended property related onshore demand weakness and a sharp deceleration in ex-China steel demand, compounded by a largely unchanged supply path,” a team of Goldman Sachs strategists led by Nicholas Snowdon wrote in a client note on Monday. Strategists also trimmed their iron ore price targets over the next three and six months to $70 and $85 a ton, respectively, from $90 and $110 per ton.