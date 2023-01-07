The Unofficial40 is back recapping all of the Sooners playing in high school AA games

SUBSCRIBE TO PODCAST: iTunes | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

The gang is all here to talk to Josh, who has done the majority of traveling the last week going from Orlando to San Antonio covering all-star game practices and workouts. Josh talks about his impressions of the OU signees in Orlando at the Under Armour All-American game as the Sooners had a lot of talent in Florida. He also headed down to San Antonio yesterday. All-in-all, OU had 11 members of their signing class participate in all-star activities and 12 total were selected. We also take some time to breakdown what’s going on in the transfer portal as one of the top offensive linemen in the portal has landed in Norman. And he is familiar with a very prominent member of the OU football team. He’s a former teammate of Dillon Gabriel’s at UCF. All of that, a little what the hell? talk out of Stillwater and an unfortunate update on the latest developments for Porter Moser and the OU hoops team.

