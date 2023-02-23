The Unofficial40 is back for this week’s installment talking new culture in Norman

The offseason is over in a month with the start of spring football. But Brent Venables gave us the opportunity last week to visit with his freshman and transfers so we could get to know them. We got a sample of some of the character of this team. What did we think? Who stood out? Any red flags? Bob is uncomfortable because Josh went to a football camp with ’25 and ’26 players. You also get to hear Bob and Eddie hold their own therapy session concerning OU basketball. They deserve this after covering this team all year. We also talk about SEC scheduling while plumbers come in and out of the office trying to fix stuff. There is actually a flood in the pod room right now.