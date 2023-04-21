The Unofficial 40 spent Friday afternoon at the No Bogeys charity event and caught up with Baker Mayfield and friends

SUBSCRIBE TO PODCAST: iTunes | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Friday afternoon Baker Mayfield held his inaugural No Bogeys with Baker & Emily Mayfield charity event at Top Golf in OKC to benefit Meals on Wheels in Norman. Carey, Eddie and George were in attendance and we had a chance to talk with Blake Bell, Orlando Brown, Grant Calcaterra and Baker Mayfield. The event was sponsored by Riverwind Casino and SoonerScoop.com served as the media sponsor. The interviews were uncut and unedited and do include some language. But it was a great afternoon for a great cause and some of the best interviews we’ve ever done at SoonerScoop, including a retelling of the Baker Mayfield suspension and Orlando Brown carrying out Baker’s “jersey” for the coin toss against West Virginia. It was a great day to celebrate Kyler Murray as well as we got plenty of thoughts from former players about Kyler’s big day tomorrow.

The full rundown follows below: