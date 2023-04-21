The Unofficial 40 spent Friday afternoon at the No Bogeys charity event and caught up with Baker Mayfield and friends

The Unofficial 40 spent Friday afternoon at the No Bogeys charity event and caught up with Baker Mayfield and friends

by
The Unofficial 40 spent Friday afternoon at the No Bogeys charity event and caught up with Baker Mayfield and friends

{{ timeAgo(‘2023-04-21 22:28:24 -0500’) }}
football
Edit


Carey Murdock

SoonerScoop

Editor

SoonerScoop.com co-publisher

SUBSCRIBE TO PODCAST: iTunes | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Friday afternoon Baker Mayfield held his inaugural No Bogeys with Baker & Emily Mayfield charity event at Top Golf in OKC to benefit Meals on Wheels in Norman. Carey, Eddie and George were in attendance and we had a chance to talk with Blake Bell, Orlando Brown, Grant Calcaterra and Baker Mayfield. The event was sponsored by Riverwind Casino and SoonerScoop.com served as the media sponsor. The interviews were uncut and unedited and do include some language. But it was a great afternoon for a great cause and some of the best interviews we’ve ever done at SoonerScoop, including a retelling of the Baker Mayfield suspension and Orlando Brown carrying out Baker’s “jersey” for the coin toss against West Virginia. It was a great day to celebrate Kyler Murray as well as we got plenty of thoughts from former players about Kyler’s big day tomorrow.

DOWNLOAD EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

The full rundown follows below:

0:00 – Blake Bell

10:01 – Orlando Brown

26:48 – Riverwind General Manager Justin Yahola

30:35 – Grant Calcaterra

40:59 – Baker Mayfield

Certain Data by Sportradar

© 2023 Yahoo. All rights reserved.