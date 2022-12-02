The United States is a significant underdog vs. the Netherlands

The first knockout round games are here.

The United States looks to keep its 2022 World Cup run going against the Netherlands on Saturday. The USMNT enters the game as significant underdogs despite giving up just one goal over three games so far. And none of those goals have come from open play.

The second game of the day involves Lionel Messi and Argentina against a surprise Australia squad that finished second in Group D. As you can imagine, the Socceroos are even bigger underdogs than the United States.

Here’s what you need to know to bet Saturday’s games. All odds are from BetMGM.

Netherlands vs. United States (over/under 2.5 goals)

10 a.m. ET, Fox

The Netherlands grabbed seven points out of Group A but it’s no stretch to say that Group A was the weakest of the groups at the World Cup. Qatar was the worst home country ever and while Senegal and Ecuador are solid, there were other groups with a better middle tier. Given the USMNT’s goal prevention ability so far, we like a bet on the U.S. to win or tie in regulation at -120. That covers the homer side of wanting the United States to win and also covers a possible loss in extra time. While a loss to the Netherlands won’t be surprising at all, we think the USMNT could at least get the game to extra time.

Argentina vs. Australia (2.5)

2 p.m. ET, Fox

Argentina to win (-500)

Australia to win (+1300)

Regulation tie (+525)

Australia beat out Tunisia and Denmark for the second spot in Group D. Argentina is a different animal, even if it did lose to Saudi Arabia to start the tournament. With Argentina’s odds so low, we’re looking to over 2.5 goals at -130. The under is actually the underdog at -110, but there should be more than a couple of goals in this one.