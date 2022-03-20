The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World’s Shares

by

The SPAC that’s acquiring former President Donald Trump’s media company is facing a daunting list of negatives as it moves towards closing the transaction.

Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin outlined the most notable ones recently.

“The problem is that DWAC is trading at an absurd valuation and its stock is highly likely to tank in the coming months,” Ginesin wrote on Real Money. “This is not the right market in which to speculate on an impossible-to-value stock with no earnings, scant revenue, uncertain prospects and buyers solely focused on the company’s celebrity appeal,” Ginesin added.

