The U.S. dollar hasn’t been this strong in 20 years. Here’s what happened next.

A gutsy contrarian bet right now is that the strong U.S. dollar will weaken, particularly versus the euro. A secondary bold bet is that U.S. stocks will lag international equities.

Dollar weakness would represent a reversal of a trend dating back several years. The U.S. Dollar Index DXY, which reflects the dollar’s strength vis-a-vis a basket of foreign currencies, is 50% higher than where it stood a decade ago — and has risen more than 20% since the beginning of 2021. The dollar’s strength has been especially evident this…