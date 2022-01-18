The Truth Behind Trading Semiconductor (Chip) Stocks

Name(Symbol) Avg Volume iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) 449,300 Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) 1,280,000 SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 31,000 Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) 85,000 Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (PSI) 4,100 ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (USD) 6,250 Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (SOXS) 73,600 ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (SSG) 38,000

Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) attracts the most volume because it’s the oldest sector exchange-traded fund, with the newer iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) providing direct competition. SOXX has a higher expense ratio, holds more assets and tends to cover a greater percentage ground in a typical trading day than SMH. SMH trades with a tighter bid-ask spread, assisting price sensitive swing trading strategies, while SOXX’s wider spread supports higher risk momentum trading strategies. SMH also has the largest open interest in its listed options compared to its peers.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) and Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (SOXS) offer aggressive players much higher sector leverage, balanced with added risk and higher costs. These securities are designed to yield three times the movement of a typical sector index. This works well with multiday bets but intraday returns can vary greatly due to a periodic calculation of relative value, often generating chaotic late day price action that diverges sharply from a non-leveraged sector ETF.

An ETF Trading Example

Here is a historical example of the iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) from the end of 2008 into 2009. As the chart above shows, SOXX shares broke out above the September high (blue line) in November and hit an all-time high at 96.03 in December. It sold off in a bull flag pattern (red lines) into February, testing support at the breakout level and 50-day EMA. The Nasdaq 100 took off on February 10 (black arrow)—in reaction to the positive overseas news—and rose more than 1.3%. That outperformed the S&P 500 and other large-cap indices. Semiconductors underpin that tech rally, with SOXX rising more than 3%, breaking out of the flag pattern and triggering a major buy signal.

The Bottom Line

Chip stocks provide the biggest basket of technology companies listed on US exchanges. Major variations between sub-components offer an endless variety of trading and investment opportunities through divergent market conditions. Semiconductor ETFs also provide a good way to gain exposure to the sector.