The Top-Performing Big Crypto of 2021 Wasn’t Bitcoin or Ethereum

The five big cryptocurrencies all had a big year, but the ride was anything but smooth. And the top-performing crypto of the bunch wasn’t a familiar name.



Bitcoin

‘s market capitalization is hovering around $894.7 billion, per CoinMarketCap. It’s the closest thing to a blue chip cryptocurrency, and has surged as high as $68,789.63 in 2021. Though the price of Bitcoin has since plummeted to $46,444.71, that is still good for a year-to-date gain of 60%.