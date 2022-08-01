The Top 25 shooting guards for the 2022-23 season

Having already covered the Top 25 point guards for the 2022-23 season,, we shift our attention one spot up the scale and take a look at the shooting guards this week.

A position that has clearly seen brighter times in the past, the 2-guard rankings are littered with good role players, some All-Stars but pretty much no unquestioned superstar, All-NBA types.

Long gone are the days of Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade dominating the league.

Below, check out the Top 25 shooting guards for 2022-23, as voted upon by a panel of our staff.

Jaden Ivey (Detroit)

A player who could easily make us look real bad with his place in this ranking, Jaden Ivey arrives to the NBA with huge potential as a fill-it-up 2-guard who can score, rebound pass and defend, one who just needs to tweak his jumper and learn how to play at different speeds to unlock his full potential.

If he’s able to accomplish those two things as a rookie – entirely possible considering how talented he is – we could look back at his place on this list at No. 25 and wonder what we were thinking.

Ivey enters his first season with the Detroit Pistons with ridiculous speed with the ball in his hands and huge vertical leaping ability, along with solid strength and toughness that allows him to finish with aplomb around the rim and among the trees.

Unfortunately for him and Pistons fans, his summer league showing ended after just one-plus game of action, as an ankle injury forced him to sit out the final few games of the offseason showcase.

Still, in his one full game of action, Ivey was extremely impressive, putting up 20 points on 14 field-goal attempts to go with six rebounds and six assists. He looked explosive in his second game, too, despite playing just five minutes, as he already had 11 points and two minutes in that brief spell on the floor.

Ivey has all-league potential and playing a position that’s down right now with regards to top-end talent, he has the opportunity to blossom into one of the NBA’s best at the 2-guard spot as he develops over the coming years.

Caris LeVert (Cleveland)

A slippery ball-handler and smooth bucket-getter, Caris LeVert’s play was somewhat inconsistent last season.

That LeVert was able to return at all after dealing with a cancerous tumor was impressive enough, though. Let alone perform admirably by averaging 13.6 points and 3.9 assists while shooting 43.5 percent from the floor over 19 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers late in the season.

Now healthy and able to acclimate over training camp and the preseason with his new team, we expect LeVert’s output to bounce back to a reasonable extent. What’s more, if Cleveland doesn’t re-sign Collin Sexton, that’ll give LeVert an even bigger opportunity to up his production, be it as a reserve or a starter alongside first-time All-Star Darius Garland.

Norman Powell (LA Clippers)

Norman Powell, the potential starting shooting guard on what projects to be the league’s deepest team in 2022-23, one led by two superstars, will have a hugely important part to play in the upcoming campaign.

But judging by his early production as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers and by the player’s overall skill set, he should have no problem giving the team with massive expectations exactly what they need from him, and that’s shooting.

Powell averaged 19.0 points and 3.2 rebounds last season while shooting 41.9 percent from beyond the arc.

What’s more, over a 40-game sample size as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, the former UCLA Bruin ranked in the NBA’s 95th percentile as a spot-up shooter, producing 1.27 points per possession (PPP). Among players with at least 200 such chances, that mark was tied for the best in the league.

Just imagine what those clips might look like playing off of the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, both of whom should be ready to go at some point in 2022-23.

And Powell’s biggest deficiency as a player, by far, his slow-footed defense, should likewise be nullified by playing alongside defensive stalwarts the likes of Leonard and George.

His averages may go down, but Powell could be one of the league’s top role players in 2022-23, we feel that good about his fit on what should be a nasty Clippers team.

Collin Sexton (Cleveland)

A knee injury ended Collin Sexton’s 2021-22 campaign after just 11 games, a stretch in which the young guard did not exactly cover himself in glory. Over that span, Sexton averaged 16.0 points and 3.3 rebounds but shot just 24.4 percent from three and made the Cleveland Cavaliers worse by 9.0 points per 100 possessions during his time on the floor.

That latter mark is particularly concerning, especially because it’s not the first time Sexton has had a negative swing rating in his career. In fact, the former Alabama standout has never posted a positive swing rating in his career.

Still, Sexton plays with confidence, can score from three and from near the bucket, can attack out of the pick-and-roll and gives effort defensively. He may be a bit of a chucker – a not-so-efficient one at times, too – but overall, he’s a solid player who can make an impact on or off the ball.

Jordan Clarkson (Utah)

The NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year two seasons ago, Jordan Clarkson’s play tapered off a bit last year, partly due to his three-point percentage plummeting to 31.8 percent, the second-paltriest mark of his career.

Even so, Clarkson still averaged 16.0 points and 3.5 rebounds off the bench and made the Utah Jazz 4.7 points per 100 possessions better during his time on the floor in 2021-22.

Projecting his 2022-23 outlook does get a bit tricky, however, since we don’t know what team he’ll be on, not with Utah open for business after trading former franchise cornerstone Rudy Gobert, or what kind of role he might have on his new team.

No matter where he ends up, though, Clarkson will bring his somewhat unorthodox, slippery attacking style, predicated on outside shooting and teardrop floaters, to fill up the scoring column.

Alex Caruso (Chicago)

Alex Caruso celebrates a play

Alex Caruso is probably the only shooting guard on this list pretty much solely for defensive contribution, as the 28-year-old is a positive-impact player despite averaging just 7.4 points last season.

Caruso also brings a streaky jump shot to the table, having nailed 33.3 percent of his outside looks in 2021-22, but it’s defensively where he truly shines. And shine he did last season, his first with the Chicago Bulls, as Caruso made his new team 7.4 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the court.

Caruso is a pest defensively, both on and off the ball, one that averaged 1.7 steals per game last year and 3.0 steals per 100 possessions, tied for the sixth-highest mark in the league among players with at least 500 minutes played in 2021-22.

Caruso can also contribute as an outside shooter, a slasher and in transition, but it’s on the less glamorous end of the floor where he’s at his most effective.

Seth Curry (Philadelphia)

Players who lack more than one dimension on the court are often seen as minor role players who get played off the floor in crunch time when the stakes are highest.

But when the player is as effective in that one dimension as Seth Curry has proven to be, that is not the case, as the younger Curry brother is one of the most accurate sharpshooters in basketball.

Over the past four seasons, Curry ranks second in the NBA in three-point shooting among players with at least 500 attempts from deep, with an astounding 44.2 percent conversion rate. Curry doesn’t merely shoot with his feet set either; when defenders close out recklessly on his shot attempts, he’s more than capable of hitting them with a shot fake, taking a dribble and letting it fly, either from three or from the midrange.

And when he gets hot? Good luck getting him to cool back off.

So yes, he may not offer much outside of his shooting and scoring, but Curry is extremely impactful in that role, as evidenced by his +5.8 swing rating with the Brooklyn Nets in 2021-22.

On an elite team with high-usage superstars, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better complementary piece than the almost-32-year-old marksman.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (Atlanta)

A confident bucket-getter, Bogdan Bogdanovic is not one to shy away from important jump shots, nor will he hesitate to talk some trash after nailing said shots.

In 2021-22, Bogdanovic averaged 15.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists to go with 1.1 steals. What’s more, despite shooting just 36.8 percent from three, the second-lowest mark of his career, the Serbian guard still made the Atlanta Hawks 6.3 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the floor.

Bogdanovic was one of the league’s best spot-up shooters last season, pouring in 1.18 PPP in those chances, the fifth-best mark of any player with at least 250 of those opportunities. He also thrived in one-on-one scoring chances, creating 1.04 PPP in isolation opportunities, the 15th-highest mark among players with 75 iso chances.

Likely coming off the bench for Atlanta in 2021-22, Bogdanovic should continue to thrive at the same level he did last year, providing what should be a strong Hawks team with important reserve scoring.

Lu Dort (Oklahoma City)

Originally thought of just as a high-energy defensive stopper, Lu Dort has developed his offensive game leaps and bounds since his rookie season to the point the young Canadian is coming off a career year in which he averaged 17.2 points and 4.2 rebounds on 40.4 percent shooting from the floor.

He’s still streaky offensively and has a tendency to be a chucker, but there’s no question offensively, he’s much farther along than he was earlier on in his career.

Couple that with his long-armed, tenacious style of defense where he’ll hunt opposing ball-handlers up and down the floor for fun and you have the makings of a more complete player, and one the Oklahoma City Thunder wisely locked up for the future.

Anfernee Simons (Portland)

After three mundane seasons to start his career, reasonable considering he reached the NBA as a 19-year-old without NCAA or overseas professional experience, Anfernee Simons exploded in his fourth campaign, averaging 17.3 points and 3.9 assists on 44.3 percent shooting, 40.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Simons flashed what an explosive three-level scorer he has the potential to become in 2021-22, posting seven games with at least 30 points scored and one where he poured in 43 – on 61.9 percent shooting, no less – back in early January.

With the departure of CJ McCollum, we expect Simons to fill into that role wonderfully alongside Damian Lillard and to post the best season of his career in 2022-23. If he does that, he could easily make his place in this ranking look quite bad.

Jalen Green (Houston)

The second overall pick in the 2021 draft, Jalen Green did not disappoint in his rookie season, averaging 17.3 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 42.6 percent from the floor.

Sure, he was a bit streaky, but it’s beyond promising that the G League Ignite product improved steadily as the season progressed, flashing his scoring from deep, the midrange and the basket area to go with his explosive athleticism.

From February through the end of the year, Green’s numbers saw a noteworthy uptick to 20.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists on, most importantly, tidy 47.4/39.3/75.5 shooting splits. That was a 32-game sample size, by the way, by no means a small number, and if the athletic Green is able to carry that over in 2022-23, he’ll outpace his place on this list with ease.

Gary Trent Jr. (Toronto)

Armed with a quick/high release and a pretty follow-through, Gary Trent Jr. is one of the league’s best shooters at the moment, one who can also do some scoring in isolation situations.

Over his last three seasons of work, Trent has shot 39.1 percent from beyond the arc, even with teams quickly learning not to let him get loose for open shot attempts. Trent is coming off of a career campaign in which he averaged 18.3 points and 1.7 steals per game with a 54.6 true shooting percentage.

Additionally, in 94 iso opportunities in 2021-22 – granted, a small sample size – Trent produced 1.00 PPP, a mark healthy enough to put him in the NBA’s 76th percentile ahead of Ja Morant (0.99 PPP) and Trae Young (0.98 PPP), just to use two examples.

Again, that’s a tiny sample size for a player with as expansive of a role as Trent had in 2021-22, but it shows that he’s got more to his game than the average fan might believe and that there’s still room for the former Duke Blue Devil to grow as he develops.

An underrated off-ball defender, Trent is also quite disruptive when it comes to picking pockets and jumping passing lanes, as he had the fourth-most steals in basketball last season with 122.

Klay Thompson (Golden State)

That Klay Thompson was able to play at all in 2021-22 was impressive enough after back-to-back devastating leg injuries cost him years of his career. That he was able to put up the numbers he did as a full-time starter on the eventual NBA champions, though?

That was nothing short of incredible.

Yes, Thompson was a bit streaky in his return, particularly in the playoffs, but the overall raw numbers paint an impressive picture, with arguably the greatest spot-up shooter of all time averaging 20.4 points and 3.9 rebounds on 38.5 percent shooting from three in the regular season, and 19.0 points and 1.1 steals on the exact same three-point percentage in the playoffs.

His defense was a step slower than it was prior to the injuries and his spot-up shooting fell off greatly in the playoffs (1.10 PPP in the regular season vs. 0.96 PPP in the postseason) but Thompson’s gravity opening up room for Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins to flash to the bucket was important in the Warriors’ title run, as was his timely shooting.

Tyler Herro (Miami)

No. 12 may seem like a low spot for the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, but Tyler Herro’s struggles in the postseason, not solely due to injury, gave us some pause with regards to projecting his 2022-23 outlook.

After all, once teams started trapping him in the postseason to disrupt his flow, it seemed like the sharpshooter out of Kentucky had few answers on his way to averaging 13.9 points on 25.4 percent shooting from three over his first 13 playoff games in 2022, a cut-off we used to remove his final game before the injury and his only appearance after the injury.

Still, we can’t totally discount what an impressive regular season Herro had, posting averages of 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists off the bench to go with 39.9 percent shooting from three, flashing serious skills as a scorer from beyond the arc, from the midrange and around the cup, and with his feet set or off the dribble. His playmaking shouldn’t go unnoticed either, as Herro often made smart passes to set up teammates out of the pick-and-roll.

But couple his poor defense with his bad playoff run, and we have reason to be this lukewarm on what his 2022-23 season might look like.

Jordan Poole (Golden State)

Jordan Poole was arguably one of the top contenders for Most Improved Player after posting a fantastic 2021-22 campaign.

Sure, his defense was almost entirely nonexistent, but he more than made up for it offensively by becoming the third Splash Bro on what was an elite Golden State Warriors club. Poole put up 18.5 points and 4.0 assists over 76 games last year while shooting 36.4 percent from deep and a league-best 92.5 percent from the foul stripe.

Poole was particularly difficult to defend out of the pick-and-roll, as the former Michigan Wolverine posted 1.00 PPP in the play type, the seventh-best mark in the NBA among guys with at least 300 of those opportunities in 2021-22. That was ahead of future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul, by the way.

Just now 23 years old and with improvements still possibly on the way for him, Poole should see more success in the upcoming season for the Warriors. Golden State will need him to step up, too, especially after the departure of Gary Payton II.

Desmond Bane (Memphis)

Short wingspan aside, Desmond Bane has been one of the league’s premiere three-point shooters since reaching the NBA and becoming a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, one who also displays good toughness and effort on the defensive end.

Over his two seasons in the Association, Bane ranks third in the NBA among players with at least 500 three-point attempts in accuracy, nailing 43.5 percent of his outside looks in that stretch.

Moreover, in 2021-22, Bane ranked 10th in the NBA in PPP out of spot-up-jumper opportunities, creating 1.22 PPP in those chances.

Bane proved last year that he’s more than just a spot-up shooter, however, by averaging 18.2 points per game while putting up 1.2 steal nightly. He’s got off-the-dribble scoring juice and can even finish around the basket when need be.

In a league with such a premium placed on shooting, Bane stands out as a particularly important piece on what was one of the league’s best teams last season. We expect more of the same in 2022-23.

Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It was surprising to see how far Tyrese Maxey fell on draft night back in 2020, all the way to the 21st pick, with how important it is in the modern NBA to have bucket-getting guards who can score from three and at the cup.

And that’s exactly who the lightning-quick Maxey is, able to get up and down the floor with the ball in his hands as fast as anyone, shoot from three, take a dribble and hit from midrange or use his fantastic floater to score over paint defenders.

The fact that in his age-21 campaign, Maxey was able to elevate his game from the regular season to the tune of 20.8 points and 3.9 assists over 12 games on 48.4 percent shooting (37.7 percent from deep) is extremely promising with regards to his future and speaks to his confidence as a player.

An underrated passer, we expect big things from Maxey in 2022-23, hence, him cracking our list at No. 9.

CJ McCollum (Portland)

After a successful eight-plus seasons with the Blazers, McCollum started anew with the New Orleans Pelicans and picked up right where he left off: getting buckets from three and the midrange and elevating his team during his time on the floor.

As a Pelican, McCollum averaged 24.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 49.3 percent from the floor and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc. Prior to his arrival, New Orleans was a middling team with a 22-32 record and a -3.0 net rating; with McCollum added to the lineup, however, the Pelicans immediately became a playoff-caliber squad, closing the season with a 14-14 record, a +3.4 net rating (the 10th-best mark in the league) and making the playoffs.

That speaks to McCollum’s importance, not just as a do-everything (but defend) 2-guard, but as a leader in the locker room. It’ll be exciting to see what he and the Pelicans can do with a healthy Zion Williamson in 2022-23 to go with Brandon Ingram and the rest of New Orleans’ young, hungry squad.

Dejounte Murray (Atlanta)

One of the offseason’s most surprising moves saw Dejounte Murray get traded by the San Antonio Spurs and picked up by the Hawks, sliding the 25-year-old one spot up the positional scale to shooting guard and forming one of the NBA’s new exciting backcourts between he and Trae Young.

It’ll be fascinating to see how Murray and Young share ball-handling duties, as Murray is to good of a rebounder and initiator not to let him bring the ball up on occasion and create plays for others, but the duo is too talented – and too excited to work with one another – for this not to work.

Murray is coming off of an All-Star campaign in which he averaged 21.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists to go with a league-leading 2.0 steals, though he did just shoot 32.7 percent from three, causing some concern about how he’ll adapt to an off-ball role with Young.

Still, the defensive stalwart will help mask Young deficiencies on that end while Young’s shooting should help open up the floor for Murray’s abilities as a slasher and rim attacker. 2022-23 should be an exciting season for Hawks fans, who have two players on this very ranking.

Bradley Beal (Washington)

A proven star at the 2-guard spot, Bradley Beal ranks a bit lower than he might have in years past in this ranking due to a couple of factors. For starters, the position has gotten a bit stronger at the top lately. But, more pertinently, perhaps, Beal’s play last season was disappointing, at least by his high standards.

After averaging 30-plus points in each of the prior two campaigns, Beal put up just 23.2 points in 2021-22, a 40-game season for the former Florida standout, to go with 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists. His outside shooting was atrocious, too, as Beal shot 30.0 percent from beyond the arc. And although injury may have factored in, Beal attacked the rim less than in years prior, as evidenced by him averaging just 5.1 free throws nightly, his lowest mark since 2018-19.

The biggest question to us regarding Beal is: How far can a team go with him as its best player?

The play-in tournament? The playoffs? Past the first round of the postseason?

With the Washington Wizards missing the playoffs in three of the last four seasons, we may already have our answer to that, though the team’s lack of high-end talent outside of Beal is also partly to blame.

We’ll just have to wait and find out our answer in 2022-23.

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota)

One of the most exciting – and explosive – young 2-guards the NBA has seen in quite some time, Anthony Edwards has the potential to reach the top spot in this list at some point over the coming years, he’s that talented of a scorer, that athletic and that proven already just in two years of action.

In 2021-22, Edwards averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 44.1 percent from the floor and 35.7 percent from the floor, putting up those marks as a 20-year-old in just his second season on a team that made the playoffs.

Edwards’ first step is as quick as they come, he can leap through the air with the best of them and he has the strength to finish through contact, as various defenders have already learned.

The next step of his development will come as Edwards learns how to get to the free-throw line more often and as his jumper continues to improve, as it already has from Year 1 to Year 2.

Regardless, with Gobert now in the lineup, Karl-Anthony Towns at the 4 and the team boasting its strongest rotation in years, this will be an exciting campaign to behold for Edwards, who we expect to see another leap out of in 2022-23.

Zach LaVine (Chicago)

Zach LaVine driving against Bradley Beal

Zach LaVine fought through nagging injuries and a lack of backcourt help once Lonzo Ball and Caruso went down to guide the Bulls to the playoffs in 2021-22 for his first trip to the NBA postseason.

LaVine had a great individual season, too, albeit one that saw him drop off production-wise just a bit from the year prior. Still, LaVine’s numbers were impressive, with averages of 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game on 47.6/38.9/85.3 shooting splits.

A proven All-Star shooting guard at this point, LaVine has shown that he can score from all three levels using a solid jumper and spectacular athleticism to go with improved ball-handling, well as rebound and create for teammates.

Like with Beal, though, the question remains: How far can your team go with LaVine go as the top guy? We may get a better idea of that in 2022-23, provided his backcourt partners can remain healthy.

Jaylen Brown (Boston)

For years, Jaylen Brown has put up with questions about his future on the Boston Celtic, with him and Jayson Tatum seen as too similar stylistically to co-exist. Those questions apparently continued this offseason, by the way, with trade rumors speculating that Boston offered Brown to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Kevin Durant.

But with the Celtics coming within two games of raising championship banner No. 18 with Brown acting as the team’s second-best player, even at times outperforming Tatum in the postseason, those questions should slow down going forward, especially with how committed to Brown has been, both publicly and privately, according to reports.

Brown averaged 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 2021-22 while shooting 47.3 percent from the floor and 35.8 percent from three. That’s while playing lockdown defense as one of the top wing stoppers in the game today. He still needs improvement with his ball-handling, a trait that was particularly exposed by the Warriors in the Finals, but overall, Brown has made huge leaps in skill level since arriving tp the NBA.

An All-Star-level 2-guard, we expect more of the same high-level play out of Brown in 2022-23.

Donovan Mitchell (Utah)

nba trade rumors rankings mitchell knicks irving lakers westbrook durant

It’s sometimes hard to project a player’s upcoming season when uncertainty exists regarding where they’ll be playing. That’s not the case with Donovan Mitchell, however, as even if he remains in Utah or gets traded to the New York Knicks, the Miami Heat or to another less bandied-about destination, we’re confident he’ll remain his usual, explosive, bucket-getting self.

A three-time All-Star, Mitchell, like any top 2-guard, can score from beyond the arc, from the midrange or near the rim, both with his feet set or off the dribble. Mitchell’s first step is dynamic and his leaping ability is awe-inspiring. He still doesn’t get to the free-throw line enough to reach that next level of superstardom, forcing him to rely on his jumper more than he should have to, but even so, Mitchell has been one of the best shooting guards in the game for years now.

Last season, Mitchell averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steal while shooting 44.8 percent from the field, providing tremendous value on both ends of the floor.

With Mitchell as your best player, the second round of the playoffs might be your team’s ceiling depending on the pieces around him, at least if his career to date is to be trusted. But if you pair him with another star or two, who knows? A championship might not be out of the question, as Mitchell has proven to love the postseason spotlight in the past.

Devin Booker (Phoenix)

If you only look at the raw statistics, you might believe Devin Booker has plateaued over the past few seasons, as he has hovered around 25-to-26 points per game since 2017-18.

But that’s why both the eye test and advanced metrics should be used when evaluating players, as, according to just about every advanced stat, Booker had the best year of his career in 2021-22. Booker put up a career-best mark in VORP (+3.6), BPM (+4.1) and Win Shares (7.6). Those VORP and BPM clips were healthy enough, by the way, to place Booker among the NBA’s 20-most impactful players last season.

Booker’s raw statistics were eye-catching, too, as the former Kentucky Wildcat posted a 26.8/5.0/4.8 stat line while shooting 38.3 percent from three. And he did so while leading the Phoenix Suns to the best regular season in their franchise’s history… though one that didn’t end without drama.

Booker and Co. will have to answer for their embarrassing Game 7 home defeat to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, one that ended Phoenix’s campaign merely in round two when many had them pegged as championship contenders. 2022-23 will go a long way towards answering which was the fluke: the Suns’ regular-season greatness or their embarrassing postseason exit.

Regardless, what we don’t expect to change is Booker’s standing as the best 2-guard in the NBA when 2022-23 rolls around. Hence, his place in our ranking at No. 1.

