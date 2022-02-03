The Titans emerge as a potential Aaron Rodgers suitor

As Aaron Rodgers figures out where his career will unfold in 2022, a new potential suitor has entered the picture.

On Tuesday, Jared Stillman of 102.5 The Game in Nashville reported that the Packers quarterback has purchased land and is in the process of building a house in Franklin, Tennessee. A suburb of Nashville. Home of the Titans.

Stillman adds that Rodgers is “open” to joining the Titans.

Rodgers should be open to joining the Titans. They have a great team. They were the No. 1 seed in the AFC. But for three interceptions thrown by current quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the Titans likely would have advanced to the AFC Championship, for the second time in three years.

Of the four divisions in the AFC, the AFC South is the most unsettled and wide open. The Titans, with Rodgers, could rule the division the same way the Packers run the NFC North.

Come the postseason, however, Rodgers would be facing the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and/or Justin Herbert. For that reason, Rodgers would be better off in the NFC.

That said, if Rodgers is going to go anywhere in the AFC, the Titans would make the most sense.

It may not make financial sense for the Titans. Tannehill’s contract has a $29 million salary for 2022, fully guaranteed. Trading him before June 1 would trigger a cap hit of $28.4 million. It would be difficult to move him, especially when Rodgers would have to be paid, too.

While not impossible, it won’t be easy. Unless the Packers are interested in a Stabler-Pastorini-style swap for Tannehill and his $29 million salary for 2022.

