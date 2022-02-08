‘The Tinder Swindler’ Becomes First Doc To Lead Netflix’s Weekly Chart – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Looks like viewers are swiping right on The Tinder Swindler, the Netflix original documentary that has landed top of the streamer’s weekly film viewing chart.

The movie clocked 45.8 million hours viewed globally across the week January 31-February 6, and hit the top 10 in 92 countries. At the time of writing this from the UK, the film was sat top of the country’s Netflix chart.

Directed by Felicity Morris and produced by RAW and AGC Studios, The Tinder Swindler follows a group who team together to take revenge after being the victims of an online dating con. The film only released on February 2 so the numbers represent only five days of viewing.

Also in the top three this week was Home Team (33.6 million) and Despicable Me 2 (14.3 million).

The numbers are impressive but don’t come close to the success seen by Don’t Look Up earlier this year, which took advantage of the film-hungry holiday season and scored 152.29 million hours December 27 – January 2, which is the biggest such figure in Netflix’s history. Adam McKay’s now Oscar-nominated film is still in seventh placed on this week’s top 10 chart, adding a further 6.9 million views during its seventh week on release.