The Taylor Heinicke to Antonio Gibson touchdown ball is headed to Pro Football Hall of Fame

A bit of Washington Commanders history is headed to Canton, Ohio.

When Taylor Heinicke laced a crucial touchdown pass to Antonio Gibson in the second quarter in Week 7 vs. Green Bay, the duo accomplished a notable feat: the 3000th touchdown in Washington franchise history. The ball used on the play is now headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to be displayed as a piece of Burgundy & Gold lore:

Here’s that play that gave the Commanders in the lead in the 3rd quarter, before they took down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers:

It’s not the first time this season that a bit of Commanders memorabilia has been sent to the Pro Football HOF, though. Daron Payne’s jersey from a Week 1 victory over Jacksonville was sent to Canton as well back in September. Since it was the first-ever game under the ‘Commanders’ moniker, the folks at the Hall deemed it appropriate to immortalize.

The Commanders’ next test comes on the road at Indianapolis in Week 8. Heinicke, who again will step in for the injured Carson Wentz at quarterback, has a chance to throw the 3,001st touchdown in Washington history.