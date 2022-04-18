‘The Talk’ Renewed For Season 13 At CBS – The Hamden Journal

The Talk has had a somewhat controversial twelve months and a revolving door of hosts.

But the CBS daytime series will return for a 13th season with all of its current hosts – Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Natalie Morales and Sheryl Underwood – returning.

During the show today, Natalie Morales said, “The producers are just telling me there is some breaking news. This is just coming in right now, The Talk has been renewed for Season 13.”

Akbar Gbajabiamila added, “That was crazy, this feels so good” and Jerry O’Connell joked, “Now I know why all our bosses showed up today.”