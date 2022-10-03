‘The Talk’ Host Natalie Morales Joins CBS News in Correspondent Role

“The Talk” host Natalie Morales has been named correspondent for CBS News.

Her role will also include duties for “48 Hours,” Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, said in a statement.

“Natalie is one of the best in the business and a welcome addition to CBS News,” Khemlani said in a statement. “She has excelled at the highest levels – from network morning shows to longform storytelling – and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have her on our team. She will be doing stories for ‘48 Hours,’ ‘CBS Mornings,’ ‘CBS Sunday Mornings’ and others. She knows how to get to the heart of a tough story with compassion and grace.”

Morales was previously west coast anchor of “Today,” a correspondent for “Dateline NBC,” the anchor of “Behind Closed Doors with Natalie Morales” on Reelz and a host at “Access Hollywood.”

“It’s a privilege to contribute to the CBS News programs and I’m hoping to tell the stories that matter and to talk about issues many of us face,” Morales said in a statement. “‘48 Hours’ pioneered true crime television and I’m looking forward to working with the great team of producers and correspondents to bring the best stories to CBS viewers on Saturday nights.”