‘The Swimmers’ Filmmaker Sally El Hosaini Inks With CAA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned that filmmaker Sally El Hosaini has signed with CAA.

El Hosaini recently directed the upcoming Netflix movie The Swimmers, from a screenplay that she co-wrote with Jack Thorne.

The movie is produced by Working Title’s Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan, Ali Jaafar, and Tim Cole. Stephen Daldry serves as EP.

Swimmers follows the miraculous journey made by swimming sisters Yusra and Sarah Mardini who fled as refugees from war-torn Syria all the way to the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Her directorial debut feature, My Brother the Devil, premiered at the 2012 Sundance Festival and has since played at 40 festivals around the globe. The film won Best European Film at the Berlin International Film Festival, the Best Newcomer Award at the BFI London Film Festival, and was nominated for Best Debut at the British Independent Film Awards.

El Hosaini also directed the final three episodes of Babylon, a British television series co-created by Danny Boyle, Robert Jones, Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain for Channel 4. The series aired on SundanceTV in the U.S.

She continues to be managed by Anonymous Content and represented by Sayle Screen in the UK.