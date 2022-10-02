The sun is about to set on the Brewers season. Now on the brink of elimination, it’s a fate they will have to accept after recent failures

Perhaps the miraculous will happen over the next three days. Maybe, just maybe, the Milwaukee Brewers, who have sleep walked through much of the past four months of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, will awake from their dormancy and sweep their upcoming series with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Perhaps, if the baseball gods so much as decide to smile upon Milwaukee, the Houston Astros will do the same and take all three games against the Philadelphia Phillies.

It’s mathematically possible, still, for the Brewers to sneak their way into the postseason. It, however, would come against all odds.

It would also fly in the face of everything the team has shown they are capable of since June.

Milwaukee entered Sunday’s series finale with the Miami Marlins with its season on the brink. Its response was uninspiring, lifeless. Pablo López, a pitcher with a 5.48 earned-run average over his last 13 starts, shut them out over seven two-hit innings. The offense rallied twice against the Marlins before turning back into a shell and squandering multiple opportunities to win the game.

BOX SCORE: Marlins 4, Brewers 3 (12 innings)

Then again, to lose in this fashion was fitting. The Brewers were presented with every opportunity over the second half of the season to grab hold of the reins and play their way into the postseason. Heck, the Phillies all but sent mailed invitations for them to do as much.

Instead, the 4-3 loss in 12 innings to the Marlins on Sunday at American Family Field all but put the final punctuation mark on the underwhelming Brewers season.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell makes a pitching change in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field on Sunday.

With the loss and Phillies’ 8-1 rain-shortened win in Washington, the Brewers moved to two games back of the final wild-card spot in the National League. Their elimination number is one, meaning it would require Milwaukee to win out and Philadelphia to lose out to avoid the utter disappointment of missing the playoffs, something borderline unthinkable when spring training kicked off seven months ago.

Story continues

“It’s pretty simple,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “The math is pretty simple.”

The televisions are usually turned on in the Brewers clubhouse postgame, win or lose, but not Sunday. Players kept mostly to themselves; the typical minor banter even following a defeat was nowhere to be found. Nothing needed to be said, however. The silence spoke volumes.

“It’s pretty obvious how frustrating it can be,” Andrew McCutchen said. “If you’re a fan at home watching, you’re pretty frustrated. So you can only imagine how it feels being the players on the team going through these last couple of games that we’ve had, where you kind of have the win at your hands and then you don’t. It’s pretty frustrating.”

Brent Suter, the senior tenured member of the Brewers, spoke at his locker and at times had trouble finding the right words to convey his disappointment. The main actor in attempting to keep the clubhouse loose and working together in unison, Suter relayed the optimistic approach – that there’s still a chance – at times but spoke candidly of the “gut-punchy” feeling he was going to be taking home with him.

“We had a couple games that we had a chance to get into playoff position and control our own destiny this past week,” Suter said. “We feel like we’re right there, knocking and knocking. We just haven’t gotten past that hump.”

If the unforeseen doesn’t happen, the Brewers will have earned their fate.

Just as they have for months, the Brewers did just enough to hang around Sunday. Down to their final two outs in the ninth, they tied the game on a Kolten Wong single. Down to their final out in the 10th, Willy Adames came through with a tying single of his own.

But, in another microcosm of their season, the Brewers couldn’t get over the top. It was as if any time a chance to capitalize presented itself, the team went flat. The offense’s sputtering ran amok.

“We didn’t score enough runs,” Counsell said. “Absolutely.”

That refrain, or one similar to it, has been uttered far too many times by Counsell or players in the clubhouse for a team that entered 2022 with World Series aspirations.

“It just didn’t work out for us,” Christian Yelich said Saturday night. “We didn’t cash in,” Counsell said two days prior. “We didn’t really play well enough,” was said while the Cardinals popped champagne down the hall Tuesday. As was, “We didn’t create many scoring opportunities today.”

Rowdy Tellez #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws his bat after making an out against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field on October 02, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Brewers haven’t done enough for four months. Remember that this is the team that got off to the best 50-game start in franchise history but is five games under .500 since.

Still, somehow, they stood Thursday facing an upcoming four-game series at home against a 64-win team with a chance to jump Philadelphia in the wild-card standings. The Phillies’ play of late had all the makings of a September collapse, dropping 11 of 15 to allow the Brewers back into the race.

Milwaukee’s response was to score nine runs across four games and 39 innings against Miami. The Brewers dropped the series, losing three times. One loss came on a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning to a hitter with an OPS under .600. Another was on a blown save in the ninth inning. Sunday’s punchless showing from the Brewers offense would have been deflating had there been any air left in their season coming in.

The energy in the ballpark matched that of the field much of the day. As the Marlins jumped in front with a pair of runs in the seventh to break a scoreless tie, there was no response at all from the crowd as relievers Justin Topa and Taylor Rogers walked off the field. Apathy abounded. Crowds all weekend were announced as being just a tick over 30,000 but the number of fans in seats was far lower. By the time the Marlins buried the dagger late Sunday afternoon, the majority of fans had headed home to watch the Green Bay Packers.

Sure, there was some life as the Brewers tied the game in the bottom of the ninth on Wong’s game-tying single, but in fitting fashion this season, it was immediately zapped. Luis Urias hit into an inning-ending double play and, moments later, Miami reclaimed the lead in the 10th inning on Joey Wendle’s RBI single.

Milwaukee responded with another game-tying single, this off the bat of Adames with two outs, but got nothing more. When Suter threw a scoreless top half of the 11th, the Brewers had a prime opportunity to end things with the bases loaded and one out.

They didn’t score.

The Marlins pushed the inherited extra-inning run across in the 12th against Trevor Gott and the Brewers went down with a whimper.

“We created a lot of good opportunities,” Counsell said. “We were just missing the hit.”

In baseball, there is a yin and yang to the ups and downs of a 162-game season. To survive it, you can’t get too low, nor can you get too high. To that matter, for the final month of the season as a prolonged stretch of mediocre baseball rolled on, the Brewers preached patience. All they had to do was get hot, they would say. They controlled their own fate.

It was a steady approach that, more often than not, will serve a team well. But if there was any urgency at all, it sure didn’t show itself. Not after countless agonizing defeats in August. Not in the buildup to a make-or-break homestand. And certainly not this weekend, at least until their backs were firmly pushed up against the wall.

The frustration and disappointment finally began to seep out. It was evident in the way McCutchen and Suter spoke, on the face of Adames as he sat expressionless on the top step of the dugout well after the final out, in the way that, if you listened closely enough, you could hear the sound of forks on plates over the absence of conversation from the team dining room adjacent to the clubhouse.

“Plain and simple, you need to win the games and we didn’t win the games,” McCutchen said. “We didn’t win today. We didn’t win yesterday. The more you get down to it, the more of a Hail Mary you’re going to need. We put ourselves in this situation and now we’re going to need help. You need to shake it off and know we have three games we have to win and [the Phillies] have three games they have to lose. That’s kind of how it goes.”

