The Sum Of It All’ Disney+ Docuseries At Disney+ – The Hamden Journal

A four-part docuseries, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, will spotlight how an unlikely child with a stutter rose to fame and how his chart-topping hits were born.

From Emmy Award-winning producers Fulwell 73 Productions (Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, Adele: One Night Only, The Grammy Awards) and Disney Branded Television, the series is set for a global debut May 3 on Disney+.

In Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, billed as a definitive view into Sheeran’s private life, he shares thoughts about how this difficult time has influenced him and his new music. (Watch a trailer below.)

Sheeran’s upcoming sixth studio album, “ – ” (pronounced “Subtract”), is set to be released May 5, through Atlantic in the US, Atlantic/Asylum Records in the UK, and Atlantic/Warner Music in the rest of world, with the lead single “Eyes Closed” arriving March 24.

“I’ve always been very guarded in my personal and private life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting,” said Sheeran. “Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary, and it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it.”

The series is divided into four parts: “Love,” “Loss,” “Balance” and “Life.”

“In this docuseries, we’re going to reveal a side of Ed Sheeran that fans have never seen before,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “Together with Fulwell 73, we’ve created something truly authentic and personal that will not only entertain audiences but also inspire them to dream big and pursue their passions.”

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions. For Fulwell 73, Ben Winston and Ben Turner are executive producers. David Soutar is series director. For Disney Branded Television, Marc Buhaj is vice president, Unscripted and Nonfiction, and Nicole Silveira is vice president, Unscripted.

“Everyone in the world knows and loves Ed Sheeran’s songs, as he has been the soundtrack to so many moments of our lives,” said Fulwell 73 partners Turner and Winston in a joint statement. “But this series of films shows the true man behind the hits, showing Ed in an entirely different way after a tumultuous year personally and professionally. This four-part series has been an honor for us to make.”