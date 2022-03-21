‘The Suicide Squad’ Breakout Joins ‘Fast and Furious 10″ – The Hamden Journal

The Suicide Squad breakout Daniel Melchior is the latest to join the cast of Universal’s Fast and Furious 10. It was recently announced that Jason Momoa would be the first big addition to the cast joining series stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez and Sung Kang, who are all expected to return with Justin Lin on board to direct. Diesel and Lin are producing.

Plot details are unknown at this time. The Film is set to bow on May 19, 2023. The most recent pic F9 bowed this past summer, grossing more then $720 million at the global box-office, making it one of the biggest films of the year.

Melchior is coming off James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad playing Ratcatcher opposite Idris Elba and Margot Robbie. She is repped by CAA and Brave Artists Management. TheWrap first reported the news about Melchior.