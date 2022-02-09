The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google’s parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

That’s according to analysis from Bank of America, which found that companies that have announced stock splits have outperformed the market.

S&P 500

SPX,

+0.84%

stocks that have split, on average, have gained 25% over the next 12 months, compared to the 9% gain for the broad index.