The Stock Market’s Crashing. Should You Worry?

  • Despite the stock market’s recent sell-off, sticking to your investment plan is still the best strategy.
  • There’s evidence that the market may bounce soon in what is known as a relief rally.
  • It’s important to remember that even though this year has been tough, the stock market always rebounds eventually.

The market has been tough this year.

Really tough.

Year-to-date, the S&P 500 is in correction territory, down over 12%, and the NASDAQ? Forget about it. It’s in a bear market, down over 20%. You don’t even want to know how much some of last year’s high-flyers are down. Let’s just say it’s a lot.

