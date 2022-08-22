The Stock Market May Have Just Sent an Important Signal

The slump in the stock market could continue while the dollar becomes stronger as Wall Street waits for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech later this week and as concerns about inflation and a slower economy rise.

U.S. stocks fell sharply to start the week on on Aug. 22 with the S&P 500 down 2.14% and the Nasdaq down 2.55%. Both gold and oil prices also fell. The S&P 500’s decline was the largest in two months. 

S&P 500 Slumps Again

The market’s four-week winning streak ended last week as investors are becoming more defensive and preparing for less economic growth. The equity market could see deeper losses if the S&P fails to reach above its 200-day moving average, Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer at Guggenheim said in a blog post.