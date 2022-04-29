The Stock Market Isn’t Falling Like It Did In the 1970s—It’s Even Worse

Text size





By the end of trading on Friday, the selloff had gotten worse and we were staring at the worst start to a year since the Great Depression.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images





It was the worst first four months of the year for the stock market since the 1970s! No, the 1930s! Can’t we just say it was a really bad start to the year?

“Bad” might not do it justice. After dropping 3.3% this past week, the



S&P 500 index

has fallen 13% during the first four months of the year, its worst start since 1939. But the



Dow Jones Industrial Average,

after falling 2.5% for the week, has slumped 9.2% in 2022, its worst start since 2020. Not to be outdone, the



Nasdaq Composite

tumbled 3.9% during the week, putting it down 17% for the first four months of the year. That’s its worst start to a year on record going back to 1971.