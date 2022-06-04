The Stock Market Is Charting a New Course. It Won’t Be Pleasant.

Text size





Delta Air Lines told investors that revenue would finally return to 2019 levels, amid strong travel demand.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images





The trend is your friend, or so they say. But right now, there is no trend you can trust.

Consider the stock market this past holiday-shortened week. Through the first three days of trading, the



S&P 500

index looked like it was going to be able to start a winning streak after breaking a seven-day losing streak the week before. Instead, it finished down 1.2%. The



Nasdaq Composite,

which closed off 1%, and the



Dow Jones Industrial Average,

which fell 0.9%, followed similar trajectories.