The Stock Market Hasn’t Looked This Cheap in Nearly Two Years

U.S. stocks appear cheaper than they have since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic—but such bargains won’t be enough to power the next leg of the bull market, investors say.

Although major indexes are still hovering near record levels, a punishing early-year selloff in technology and other growth stocks has brought valuations down closer to historical norms. Stocks resumed their declines last week, with the S&P 500 sliding 3.7% across Thursday and Friday after a hotter-than-expected inflation report bolstered the case for tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

