The Stock Market Has Further to Fall, Technical Analysts Say. Here’s How Much.

With the stock market dropping again, investors are wondering how much more it needs to fall.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images





The stock market has gotten in a bad way—again. While it may be tempting to start buying stocks now, more pain is likely on its way, according to the market’s chart watchers.

In case you hadn’t noticed, the



S&P 500,

down 3.1%, is now trading at 3,779.20, a level that would be a bear market if it were to close there (a bear market is defined as a drop of 20% or more and any level below 3837 would put it there). With the market down so much, it may feel like things can’t get much worse. But the harsh reality is that the S&P 500 is showing clear signs of weakness that have it on a path for more losses.