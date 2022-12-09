The Stock Market Had a Terrible Week—and Now the Fed Meeting Is on Tap

Things tend to slow down for the holidays. The stock market isn’t there yet.

With Christmas just a couple of weeks away, it’s easy to look ahead to candy canes, caroling, and presents under the tree, but there’s still work to be done. The coming week certainly won’t be boring, with highly anticipated inflation data and a Federal Reserve decision on back-to-back days. The two events will do much to determine the direction of the market for the coming weeks—a deeper slide or a resumption of the Santa Claus rally.