‘The Steve Wilkos Show’ Renewed for 17th Season – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: NBCUniversal Syndication Studios has renewed the syndicated chatfest The Steve Wilkos Show for a 17th season.

The Steve Wilkos Show tackles family and criminal justice, true crime and relationship conflicts. The show is hosted by Steve Wilkos, a former Chicago police officer and U.S. Marine.

“We’re so proud to have reached this milestone as one of the longest-running talk shows in broadcast syndication,” said Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News. “Along with our talented production team who bring riveting stories each day, Steve’s life experiences, his quick wit and no-nonsense approach create an organic connection with his audience. We look forward to bringing our station partners and loyal viewers another eventful season.”

Wilkos will celebrate 30 years in daytime television in 2024. He started as the head of security on The Jerry Springer Show in 1994 and launched his own talk show in 2007.

“I couldn’t have ever imagined having a show on daytime television for 17 years,” Wilkos said. “I feel so fortunate to be a part of this ever-changing industry and look forward to continuing to bring my fans the compelling stories that have made our show a success.”

The Steve Wilkos Show is sold in 88% of the country and appears on station groups across the country, including Nexstar, Sinclair, Weigel, Tegna, Sunbeam, Hearst, Scripps, Bahakel, Cox, Block, and CW Plus.

“Steve is an authentic, relatable and strong personality in daytime, giving a voice to those seeking answers and justice,” said executive producer Rachelle Wilkos. “The combination of his law enforcement background, and being a husband and father, gives him a unique perspective that continues to resonate with viewers. Steve puts his heart and soul into every story he does with the goal of empowering his in-studio guests and at-home viewers. I’m grateful to our incredible team and loyal audience for embracing us across all of our platforms.”

For the 2022-23 season, The Steve Wilkos Show is averaging 829,000 viewers and is growing 3% among women 18-49 vs. the 2021-22 season.



The Steve Wilkos Show is executive produced by Wilkos, co-executive produced by Selina Santos, and distributed in national syndication by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. The show is produced by Stamford Studios Productions.