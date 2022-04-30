The Steelers select wide receiver Calvin Austin III from Memphis in 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially underway!

The draft kicked off on Thursday in Las Vegas and will end on Saturday, April 30. This is the Steelers’ 87th draft and will be their 90th season.

On Thursday night, the Steelers selected former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Following their pick of Pickett, they’ll also have the 20th pick in the 2nd Round (52nd overall), the 20th pick in the 3rd round (84th overall), a compensatory pick in the 4th round (138th overall), a conditional pick in the 6th round (from Kansas City as part of the Melvin Ingram trade), and two picks in the 7th round (225th and 241st overall).

Additional positions of need for the Steelers include defensive line, offensive tackle, wide receiver, outside linebacker, safety and cornerback.

Check back HERE for live updates throughout the draft:

UPDATE 1:45 PM: The Steelers selected wide receiver Calvin Austin III from the University of Memphis for the 138th pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

UPDATE 10:30 PM: The Steelers selected defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal from Texas A&M for their only pick in the third round of the NFL Draft.

“I really liked him as a football player. Really versatile, loose upper body, plays multiple positions across the line. We think has an opportunity to be a good player for us when he gets in here,” said defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.

UPDATE 8:45 PM: The Steelers selected wide receiver George Pickens, from the University of Georgia, for their only pick in the second round of the NFL Draft.

“I didn’t have a clue which team it was going to be…I’m just glad to be a Steeler,” Pickens said just minutes after the pick.

Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada said Pickens was “impressive beyond belief” on his Pro Day.

In his college career, Pickens caught 90 receptions for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns, with an average of 15 yards per game.

UPDATE 10:58 PM: According to a release from Pitt Athletics, Pickett is the first player to be picked in the first round since 2014. The last Pitt player picked in the first round was recent Super Bowl winner Aaron Donald.

UPDATE 10:20 PM: The Pittsburgh Steelers selected former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“We circled the globe, or at least the United States the last several months. Just exploring and researching, and it’s funny, we ended up with the guy from next door. We’re excited about it. To be able to not only know what he’s capable of, but to see his process,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. “Just a great deal of comfort. We’re excited.”

“Honestly, never thought he would make it to us at 20. Exciting times for us, for Kenny, for the University of Pittsburgh, and for Pittsburgh in general. It’s great. We couldn’t be more excited,” Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said.

