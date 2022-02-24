The



S&P 500

closed in correction territory on Tuesday for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began two years ago.

The 1% drop on Tuesday, coming after Russian President Vladimir Putin deployed troops to two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, put the index 10.3% below its record close on Jan. 3.

On the one hand, there is no need to panic. This is the 33rd correction or bear market (a 20% drop from recent highs) since 1980, according to LPL Financial and FactSet data. With no correction for close to two years, this one was long overdue.

History provides more reason to remain calm. The S&P 500 has been higher one year after the lows on 90% of those occasions with an average gain of 25%, LPL noted.

In fact, the index may even clamber out of correction territory just as quickly as it entered, given the early gains in S&P 500 futures Wednesday.

But remember that history only gets you so far and can be a poor guide for what might happen next in the short term.

Russian troops venturing into eastern Ukraine may have tipped the S&P 500 into correction territory, but the Federal Reserve’s tighter monetary policy and the expectation for multiple interest-rate increases this year did most of the heavy lifting in getting it there.

Both of those issues and uncertainties are still at large and no closer to being cleared up. Putin’s next move will be in immediate focus after a flurry of sanctions from Western nations, and potentially more to come.

Therefore, the S&P 500 might climb out of correction territory, but could just as easily slip back in.

—Callum Keown

***

Biden Sanctions Russian Banks, Elites Over Ukraine

President Joe Biden said the U.S. would cut off Russian government debt from Western financing and sanction two large Russian financial institutions and individuals in that country, after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into eastern Ukraine.

Sanctions prohibit U.S. financial institutions from processing transactions for Russia’s VEB, its military bank, and their subsidiaries, and freezes assets under U.S. jurisdiction. The measures begin “dismantling the Kremlin’s financial network and its ability to fund destabilizing activity,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

under U.S. jurisdiction. The measures begin “dismantling the Kremlin’s financial network and its ability to fund destabilizing activity,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. The Treasury named a number of Russian elites and family members as coming under sanctions as well, saying property and interests in property in the U.S. would be blocked and must be reported.

and family members as coming under sanctions as well, saying property and interests in property in the U.S. would be blocked and must be reported. Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled Thursday’s planned meeting with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. Germany halted plans for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which would have doubled Russian natural-gas exports to Germany, and the U.K. sanctioned five Russian banks and three Kremlin-linked billionaires.

with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. Germany halted plans for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which would have doubled Russian natural-gas exports to Germany, and the U.K. sanctioned five Russian banks and three Kremlin-linked billionaires. The

S&P 500

has fallen more than 10% from its Jan. 3 high, to 4304.76, its first correction since the pandemic began. The

Dow Jones Industrial Average

closed down 1.4%, and the

Nasdaq Composite

declined 1.2%. Brent oil rose 1.5%, to $96.84 a barrel.

What’s Next: Biden said his administration is taking actions to ensure that the sanctions will target Russia’s economy and not the U.S.’s, including measures to “limit the pain” from higher gas prices. Deputy national security adviser Daleep Singh warned of severe consequences if Putin “weaponizes” global energy supplies.

—Janet H. Cho

***

Macy’s Keeps Its Digital Channel and Stores Together





Macy’s



offered a brighter fiscal 2022 outlook than analysts expected, raised its annual dividend by 5%, and reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings for its fourth quarter. The retailer also said it would be better for shareholders to keep its digital business and stores under one roof.

Macy’s evaluated spinning off its e-commerce division with Alix Partners, under pressure from an activist investor, before its board decided against it. CEO Jeff Gennette told analysts on Tuesday that the execution risk was too high, as were the risks from debt separation and operating separate businesses.

with Alix Partners, under pressure from an activist investor, before its board decided against it. CEO Jeff Gennette told analysts on Tuesday that the execution risk was too high, as were the risks from debt separation and operating separate businesses. Macy’s stock jumped 9% Tuesday morning before closing down 5%. It posted $8.67 billion in quarterly revenue , compared with the $8.47 billion analysts expected, according to FactSet. Same-store sales rose 27.8% year-over-year.

, compared with the $8.47 billion analysts expected, according to FactSet. Same-store sales rose 27.8% year-over-year. Macy’s digital sales rose by double digits during the holidays, and the brand attracted more than seven million new shoppers. Sales rose nearly 4%, even though inventory was 17% lower, which helped margins. Higher prices didn’t hurt sales.

What’s Next: Macy’s expects fiscal 2022 sales of between $24.46 billion and $24.7 billion, flat to up 1% from 2021. Macy’s said that a robust job market and higher wages mean consumers will continue to spend, and that it is anticipating the return of social events and international tourism.

—Janet H. Cho

***

Home Prices Grow Most in a Year Since 1987

Amid a rush to buy new homes and relocate during the pandemic, fueled in part by low mortgage rates and a desire for more space in a new work-from-home culture, home-price growth for the year jumped the most in 34 years in 2021, and home sales rose to a 15-year high.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures average home prices in big metropolitan areas, rose 18.8% in the 12 months ended in December, with the hottest growth in Phoenix, Tampa, Fla., and Miami.

in the 12 months ended in December, with the hottest growth in Phoenix, Tampa, Fla., and Miami. First-time buyers fought with cash buyers and investors for limited housing stock. The share of first-time buyers in the market fell to 27% in January, down from 33% a year earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors, The Wall Street Journal reported.

and investors for limited housing stock. The share of first-time buyers in the market fell to 27% in January, down from 33% a year earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors, The Wall Street Journal reported. Pandemic construction and do-it-yourself home projects boosted companies such as

Home Depot

,

which reported stronger than expected fourth-quarter results and boosted its dividend 15%.

boosted companies such as Home Depot’s comparable sales rose more than 30% on a two-year basis. The company said it expects sales growth to be slightly positive this year, in-line with analyst expectations, while operating margins should be flat over 2021.

What’s Next: Now that companies are bringing people back to the office, the homebuying trend could cool. Home-price growth has slowed down in recent months and is expected to slow further in this year as mortgage rates increase.

—Liz Moyer

***

Dodge, Jeep Maker in Earnings Beat Despite Chip Crisis





Stellantis



stock was soaring Wednesday, after the maker of Dodge and Jeep reported strong full-year results ahead of analysts’ expectations. Formed out of the merger between Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Group in January 2021, Stellantis is behind brands that also include Peugeot and Citroën.

In its maiden annual earnings, Stellantis reported net profit of €13.2 billion ($15 billion) on revenue of €149.4 billion. Adjusting for the timing of the merger, the results mark 14% annual sales growth and a near-tripling in profit , the company said.

, the company said. The results from the world’s fourth-largest auto maker beat expectations. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected profit of €11.4 billion on revenue of €148.4 billion. Stellantis stock shot up 6% in New York premarket trading, though the shares remain down more than 5% so far this year, in line with much of the rest of the stock market.

in New York premarket trading, though the shares remain down more than 5% so far this year, in line with much of the rest of the stock market. Stellantis isn’t the only car maker to be cheered on this week. Shares in

Volkswagen



are up almost 10% since Monday, after the European auto giant said it was in advanced discussions about an initial public offering of stock in sports car group

Porsche

.

What’s Next: The global shortage of semiconductors has provided major headwinds to auto makers, which use computer chips in everything from power steering to parking sensors. Recent signs show that the worst may be over—and Stellantis’ strong profit is another sign of optimism for the car business.

—Jack Denton

***

Krispy Kreme Expects Revenue Boost After Expanding Outlets





Krispy Kreme



is projecting revenue for the year to come in line with Wall Street’s expectations, including double-digit gains as it expands its sales across multiple platforms and points of access.

The company forecasts 2022 revenue between $1.53 billion to $1.56 billion, compared with expectations of $1.55 billion, according to FactSet.

between $1.53 billion to $1.56 billion, compared with expectations of $1.55 billion, according to FactSet. Last year, Krispy Kreme increased the number of places where fresh doughnuts and cookies can be bought by 25% to 10,427 from the prior year. The calculation for these global points of access includes carts and food trucks.

where fresh doughnuts and cookies can be bought by 25% to 10,427 from the prior year. The calculation for these global points of access includes carts and food trucks. CEO Mike Tattersfield told Barron’s last year this was the strategy—to increase the number of ways people could buy its products, including delivery.

people could buy its products, including delivery. Management said on a call Tuesday that the Omicron variant of coronavirus will only modestly affect the results of the quarter that ends in March. Although Omicron disrupted operations in December, demand was still strong across all sales channels.

What’s Next: Shares of the doughnut chain have yet to recover to their IPO price of $17, set last summer in its second stock trading debut. They closed up 8% on Tuesday. Analysts are split on the outlook, with just 60% rating it a Buy.

—Liz Moyer and Teresa Rivas

***

Dear Quentin,

Last September, my older brother decided to take his own life after decades of suffering from depression. My brother suffered from alcoholism as well.

During our parents’ later years, they quit traveling to take care of my brother, who, while they were on trips to visit me and my family two hours away, would drink alcohol and fall.

As my parents got older, a former girlfriend of my brother visited my parents before they passed away, and she helped them with errands over the years.

My brother was infatuated with her, and obsessed with getting back with her. She would say no, but it was always on his mind. She sometimes bought him vodka.

His former girlfriend inherited all my brother’s estate—a seven-figure estate, including my family home. She told me that he talked many times about suicide.

She also said that he talked to her about stocks, and showed her how to trade. I suspect she knew the value of his estate, most of which was held in stocks.

In a letter written in May 2021, he said I should get the family home, and I should talk to her about getting a portion of his large bank account.

I asked for my father’s portion of the estate, which adds up to $2 million out of almost $6 million. I’m willing to take $1.5 million as I appreciate that she helped my family out.

Could I possibly sue for negligence? I asked her to let me know if there were any issues, and apparently he had talked about killing himself.

—A Grieving and Confused Brother

Read The Moneyist’s response here.

—Quentin Fottrell

***

—Newsletter edited by Liz Moyer, Camilla Imperiali, Joe Woelfel, Rupert Steiner