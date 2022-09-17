The S&P 500 sank 5% in a very bad week for stocks. These 20 lost as much as 24%.

U.S. stocks sputtered Friday to close out the week in the red. The day’s declines of less than 1% for the broad indexes paled against Tuesday’s, when they sank 4% to 5%.

For the week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
DJIA,
-0.45%
was down 1,329 points (or 4.1%), closing Friday at 30,822. The benchmark S&P 500
SPX,
-0.72%
pulled back 4.8% for the week, while the Nasdaq Composite Index
COMP,
-0.90%
gave up 5.5%.

Investors have been jittery, reacting to any sign of continuing consumer price increases or economic strength heading into the Federal Open Market Committee’s meeting on Sept. 20-21. The FOMC will make a policy announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 21, followed by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference.

Among the S&P 500, 95% of stocks ended the week with declines. On Friday, the highest-profile loser was FedEx Corp., whose shares FDX dropped 21% for the session after the company issued a profit warning, citing weakening business conditions.

Reaction to FedEx:

The week’s worst decliners among the S&P 500

Here’s how the 11 sectors of the S&P 500 fared for the week, sorted by how much they declined:

Index

 Price change – 1 week

 Price change – 2022
Materials

 -6.7%

 -19.8%
Real Estate

 -6.5%

 -22.6%
Communication Services

 -6.4%

 -34.2%
Industrials

 -6.4%

 -16.0%
Information Technology

 -6.1%

 -26.3%
Consumer Discretionary

 -4.2%

 -23.2%
Utilities

 -3.8%

 3.4%
Financials

 -3.8%

 -15.8%
Consumer Staples

 -3.6%

 -8.0%
Energy

 -2.6%

 41.1%
Health Care

 -2.4%

 -9.9%
S&P 500

 -4.8%

 -18.7%
Source: FactSet

Here are the 20 companies in the S&P 500 whose stocks showed the largest declines for the week:

Company

 Ticker

 Price change – one week through Sept. 16

 Price change – Sept. 16

 Price change – 2022

 Decline from 52-week intraday high

 Date of 52-week intraday high
Adobe Inc.

 ADBE,
-3.12% 		-24.1%

 -3.1%

 -47.2%

 -57.2%

 11/22/2021
FedEx Corp.

 FDX,
-21.40% 		-23.0%

 -21.4%

 -37.7%

 -39.6%

 01/05/2022
Nucor Corp.

 NUE,
-0.16% 		-18.4%

 -0.2%

 2.6%

 -37.7%

 04/21/2022
WestRock Co.

 WRK,
-11.48% 		-16.3%

 -11.5%

 -23.0%

 -37.7%

 05/05/2022
Generac Holdings Inc.

 GNRC,
-4.07% 		-15.9%

 -4.1%

 -43.2%

 -61.8%

 11/02/2021
International Paper Co.

 IP,
-11.21% 		-15.6%

 -11.2%

 -25.0%

 -37.7%

 10/13/2021
Eastman Chemical Co.

 EMN,
-2.67% 		-15.5%

 -2.7%

 -34.6%

 -38.9%

 01/19/2022
Packaging Corp. of America

 PKG,
-11.01% 		-15.4%

 -11.0%

 -13.3%

 -29.9%

 04/21/2022
Western Digital Corp.

 WDC,
-1.46% 		-15.0%

 -1.5%

 -42.9%

 -46.3%

 01/05/2022
West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

 WST,
-2.07% 		-14.5%

 -2.1%

 -42.8%

 -43.6%

 12/27/2021
SVB Financial Group

 SIVB,
-4.38% 		-14.3%

 -4.4%

 -46.6%

 -52.5%

 11/16/2021
Meta Platforms Inc. Class A

 META,
-2.18% 		-13.5%

 -2.2%

 -56.5%

 -61.3%

 09/15/2021
Prologis Inc.

 PLD,
-2.19% 		-12.3%

 -2.2%

 -32.5%

 -34.9%

 04/21/2022
Mohawk Industries Inc.

 MHK,
-1.26% 		-12.2%

 -1.3%

 -45.2%

 -49.9%

 10/28/2021
Sealed Air Corp.

 SEE,
-4.16% 		-12.0%

 -4.2%

 -27.9%

 -31.2%

 03/29/2022
Duke Realty Corp.

 DRE,
-2.14% 		-12.0%

 -2.1%

 -17.9%

 -18.6%

 12/31/2021
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Class A

 BIO,
-5.12% 		-11.9%

 -5.1%

 -40.6%

 -44.4%

 09/15/2021
Lumen Technologies Inc.

 LUMN,
-1.79% 		-11.7%

 -1.8%

 -29.9%

 -39.3%

 11/05/2021
T. Rowe Price Group

 TROW,
-1.74% 		-11.5%

 -1.7%

 -44.0%

 -50.7%

 11/05/2021
Bio-Techne Corp.

 TECH,
-2.78% 		-11.3%

 -2.8%

 -40.5%

 -43.4%

 09/23/2021
Source: FactSet

Adobe Inc. suffered the worst one-week decline in 20 years for its share price, as analysts questioned the timing and the price of its dilutive deal to acquire Figma.

Here’s an interesting look at how far Meta Platforms Inc.
META,
-2.18%
has fallen this year, incorporating the company’s own bleak outlook.

