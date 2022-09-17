The S&P 500 sank 5% in a very bad week for stocks. These 20 lost as much as 24%.

U.S. stocks sputtered Friday to close out the week in the red. The day’s declines of less than 1% for the broad indexes paled against Tuesday’s, when they sank 4% to 5%.

For the week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.45%

was down 1,329 points (or 4.1%), closing Friday at 30,822. The benchmark S&P 500

SPX,

-0.72%

pulled back 4.8% for the week, while the Nasdaq Composite Index

COMP,

-0.90%

gave up 5.5%.

Investors have been jittery, reacting to any sign of continuing consumer price increases or economic strength heading into the Federal Open Market Committee’s meeting on Sept. 20-21. The FOMC will make a policy announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 21, followed by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference.

Among the S&P 500, 95% of stocks ended the week with declines. On Friday, the highest-profile loser was FedEx Corp., whose shares FDX dropped 21% for the session after the company issued a profit warning, citing weakening business conditions.

Reaction to FedEx:

The week’s worst decliners among the S&P 500

Here’s how the 11 sectors of the S&P 500 fared for the week, sorted by how much they declined:

Index Price change – 1 week Price change – 2022 Materials -6.7% -19.8% Real Estate -6.5% -22.6% Communication Services -6.4% -34.2% Industrials -6.4% -16.0% Information Technology -6.1% -26.3% Consumer Discretionary -4.2% -23.2% Utilities -3.8% 3.4% Financials -3.8% -15.8% Consumer Staples -3.6% -8.0% Energy -2.6% 41.1% Health Care -2.4% -9.9% S&P 500 -4.8% -18.7% Source: FactSet

Here are the 20 companies in the S&P 500 whose stocks showed the largest declines for the week:

Company Ticker Price change – one week through Sept. 16 Price change – Sept. 16 Price change – 2022 Decline from 52-week intraday high Date of 52-week intraday high Adobe Inc. ADBE,

-3.12% -24.1% -3.1% -47.2% -57.2% 11/22/2021 FedEx Corp. FDX,

-21.40% -23.0% -21.4% -37.7% -39.6% 01/05/2022 Nucor Corp. NUE,

-0.16% -18.4% -0.2% 2.6% -37.7% 04/21/2022 WestRock Co. WRK,

-11.48% -16.3% -11.5% -23.0% -37.7% 05/05/2022 Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC,

-4.07% -15.9% -4.1% -43.2% -61.8% 11/02/2021 International Paper Co. IP,

-11.21% -15.6% -11.2% -25.0% -37.7% 10/13/2021 Eastman Chemical Co. EMN,

-2.67% -15.5% -2.7% -34.6% -38.9% 01/19/2022 Packaging Corp. of America PKG,

-11.01% -15.4% -11.0% -13.3% -29.9% 04/21/2022 Western Digital Corp. WDC,

-1.46% -15.0% -1.5% -42.9% -46.3% 01/05/2022 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. WST,

-2.07% -14.5% -2.1% -42.8% -43.6% 12/27/2021 SVB Financial Group SIVB,

-4.38% -14.3% -4.4% -46.6% -52.5% 11/16/2021 Meta Platforms Inc. Class A META,

-2.18% -13.5% -2.2% -56.5% -61.3% 09/15/2021 Prologis Inc. PLD,

-2.19% -12.3% -2.2% -32.5% -34.9% 04/21/2022 Mohawk Industries Inc. MHK,

-1.26% -12.2% -1.3% -45.2% -49.9% 10/28/2021 Sealed Air Corp. SEE,

-4.16% -12.0% -4.2% -27.9% -31.2% 03/29/2022 Duke Realty Corp. DRE,

-2.14% -12.0% -2.1% -17.9% -18.6% 12/31/2021 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Class A BIO,

-5.12% -11.9% -5.1% -40.6% -44.4% 09/15/2021 Lumen Technologies Inc. LUMN,

-1.79% -11.7% -1.8% -29.9% -39.3% 11/05/2021 T. Rowe Price Group TROW,

-1.74% -11.5% -1.7% -44.0% -50.7% 11/05/2021 Bio-Techne Corp. TECH,

-2.78% -11.3% -2.8% -40.5% -43.4% 09/23/2021 Source: FactSet

Adobe Inc. suffered the worst one-week decline in 20 years for its share price, as analysts questioned the timing and the price of its dilutive deal to acquire Figma.

Here’s an interesting look at how far Meta Platforms Inc.

META,

-2.18%

has fallen this year, incorporating the company’s own bleak outlook.

