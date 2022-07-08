‘The Sopranos’ Cast Pay Tribute To Tony Sirico: “Truly Irreplaceable” – The Hamden Journal

The cast of The Sopranos had paid tribute to Tony Sirico, who played Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri in the classic HBO series.

Michael Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti, called him “truly irreplaceable”.

Imperioli and Sirico are best known for one of the most critically acclaimed episodes of the gangster drama – Pine Barrens – when their characters get lost in the freezing snow in the woods, trying to chase down a Russian mobster who they thought they’d already killed.

Sirico’s death was announced earlier today, just a couple of weeks before the actor was to celebrate his 80th birthday.

“It pains me to say that my dear friend, colleague and partner in crime, the great Tony Sirico has passed away today,” Imperioli said. “Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone I’ve ever known. I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs. We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony. I will miss him forever. He is truly irreplaceable. I send love to his family, friends and his many many fans. He was beloved and will never be forgotten. Heartbroken today.”