The Snubs and Surprises – The Hamden Journal

The Golden Globes TV nominations from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association this morning were as surprising as they were … exclusionary.

House of the Dragon earned noms for Best Drama and Best Actress (Emma D’Arcy) but there was nothing for breakout stars like Paddy Considine, Matt Smith and Milly Alcock. Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, in comparison, got nothing.

Yellowstone‘s Kevin Costner was recognized but his terrific co-stars Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley weren’t — and the drama was snubbed in the Best Drama category.

Apple TV’s Black Bird earned well deserved nominations for Best TV Limited Series, Best Actor (Taron Edgerton) and Best Supporting Actor (Paul Walter Houser) — but the streamer’s extraordinary Five Days At Memorial from John Ridley and Carlton Cuse was completely overlooked to make way for the likes of … Pam & Tommy? Lily James, Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogan got noms, too, for Pam and Tommy, but there was nothing for Cherry Jones and Vera Farmiga of Memorial. Hmmpf.

Netflix’s Wednesday made the cut in the comedy category — as did FX’s terrific half-hour The Bear — but FX’s other masterpiece, Reservation Dogs, was iced out. Speaking of FX, The Old Man also earned worthy noms for stars Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow but the drama was brushed off in main category. Huh?

What’s up with HBO’s The White Lotus in limited series? The Emmys moved it to the drama series category for season 2.

And Domhnall Gleeson earned a much-deserved nomination for playing a serial killer in The Patient, but his co-star Steve Carell — who excellently depicted his imprisoned therapist — was neglected. But hey, at least Julia Roberts got her nomination for Gaslit!

And hooray, we guess, for the two broadcast TV shows that made the cut — Abbott Elementary, which continues to be sick with award nominations, and ABC’s new Alaska Daily, which earned star Hilary Swank the chance to go to the Beverly Hilton in January.

Your thoughts about this morning’s TV noms?