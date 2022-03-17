The Skit Guys’ Roadside Attractions Comedy – The Hamden Journal

Roadside Attractions, K-LOVE Films, and Provident Films have announced that their comedy Family Camp, starring Tommy Woodard and Eddie James of comedy duo The Skit Guys, will debut in cinemas nationwide on May 13.

It’s set to open against Universal’s Firestarter starring Zac Efron, IFC Films’ horror-thriller The Innocents and Greenwich Entertainment’s documentary, Mau.

The film watches as two seemingly polar-opposite families are assigned to share the same cabin for a hilariously eventful week at church camp. When their pastor (Mark Christopher Lawrence) encourages the congregation to sign up for a week away at family camp, Grace (Leigh-Allyn Baker) believes she’s found the perfect cure for her imperfect clan—even if they’d all rather be anywhere but at rustic Camp Katokwah.

Family camp also stars Gigi Orsillo, Cece Kelly, Robert Amaya and Heather Land. Brian Cates directed from the script he wrote with Rene Gutteridge. Darren Moorman, Trey Reynolds and Justin Tolley produced alongside The Skit Guys’ Chief Operations Officer, Jay Howver.

“For over 20 years, we’ve dreamed about making a comedy feature film,” said James. “Our goal is to always include humor, heart, and Him (God), and we were able to accomplish that in FAMILY CAMP.”

“We believe humor helps break down barriers,” said Woodard. “With our first movie, we hope families will not only laugh together, they will also draw closer to each other … and to God.”

“I feel like there’s a real hole in the movie world when it comes to family comedies. I mean, this is what used to drive the box office,” added Baker. “People, now more than ever, need to laugh. I’m really glad that people can laugh at this and laugh with us.”

Other upcoming releases from Roadside Attractions include Sundance 2022 titles Alice, starring Keke Palmer, Common and Jonny Lee Miller, and Emily the Criminal, starring Aubrey Plaza and Theo Rossi; Aline, a fiction freely inspired by the life of Celine Dion, and The Forgiven, starring Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes. Check out the trailer for Family Camp above.