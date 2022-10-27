The six best games to watch and stream

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws during a win over Penn State on Oct. 15. The Wolverines look to stay undefeated on the season Saturday against Michigan State. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

The Times will highlight the top college football games worth watching each week. Here’s a rundown of six games in Week 9 of the 2022 season that should be worth your viewing time. All times are Pacific.

No. 2 Ohio State (7-0) at No. 13 Penn State (6-1)

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud passes against Rutgers on Oct. 11. (Jay LaPrete / Associated Press)

Ohio State heads to Happy Valley with the same record as rival Michigan — 4-0 in the East Division of the Big Ten, and 7-0 overall. The Buckeyes have won five consecutive games against the Nittany Lions, though none by more than 13 points. Last week, quarterback C.J. Stroud threw four touchdown passes in Ohio State’s 34-10 win over Iowa. Penn State’s Sean Clifford had four touchdown passes in a 45-17 rout of Minnesota. Ohio State is favored by 15½ points.

How to watch: 9 a.m. Fox, Fox Sports app

Notre Dame (4-3) at No. 16 Syracuse (6-1)

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader runs with the ball during a loss to Clemson last week. (Jacob Kupferman / Associated Press)

Syracuse lost its first game last week to Atlantic Coast Conference rival Clemson, a contest in which the Orange gave up 17 points after leading 21-10. The Fighting Irish defense has allowed just over three touchdowns a game, but opponents have scored every time they’ve entered the red zone. In addition to Syracuse, Notre Dame has two more games against ranked teams (Clemson and USC) on its schedule in its quest for a bowl bid in Malcolm Freeman’s first year as coach. Syracuse is favored by 3 points.

How to watch: 9 a.m. ABC, ESPN+

No. 1 Georgia (7-0) vs. Florida (4-3)

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett scrambles away from Vanderbilt linebacker CJ Taylor during the Bulldogs’ win two weeks ago. (Brett Davis / Associated Press)

The Florida offense, led by quarterback Anthony Richardson, won’t have to face Georgia defensive star Dan Jackson, who is out with a foot injury that might require surgery. The star safety has 16 tackles and one interception this season. The Florida defense is ranked 12th in the Southeastern Conference and 108th in the country, allowing an average of more than 424 yards per game. Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV has a completion percentage of 71% for 2,033 yards, and five of the Bulldogs’ 24 rushing touchdowns. Georgia is favored by 22½ points.

How to watch: 12:30 p.m. CBS, Paramount+

Story continues

No. 9 Oklahoma State (6-1) at No. 22 Kansas State (5-2)

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders passes against Baylor on Oct. 1. (Gareth Patterson / Associated Press)

In an important Big 12 matchup, the Wildcats are expected to be without quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Will Howard, who left with an injury in the first quarter of last week’s 10-point loss to Texas Christian after they led the Horned Frogs by 18 points in the first half. In Oklahoma State’s seven-point win over Texas, quarterback Spencer Sanders passed for 391 yards, which included the winning touchdown with about three minutes to go. Kansas State is favored by 1½ points.

How to watch: 12:30 p.m. Fox, Fox Sports app

No. 19 Kentucky (5-2) at No. 3 Tennessee (7-0)

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis hands off to running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. during a game against Mississippi State on Oct. 15. (Michael Clubb / Associated Press)

The Volunteers shouldn’t be looking ahead to their showdown with No. 1 Georgia on Nov. 5 because they can’t overlook quarterback Will Levis and the Wildcats. The game features two of the SEC’s best quarterbacks — Levis, a projected first-round NFL draft pick, against Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker. Kentucky has won nine of its last 11 games, holding its opponents to 24 or fewer points. Tennessee is favored by 12½ points.

How to watch: 4 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+

Michigan State (3-4) at No. 4 Michigan (7-0)

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker claps on the sideline during a game against Western Michigan on Sept. 2. (Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has won two straight in this interstate Big Ten rivalry that will be renewed under the night sky at Michigan Stadium, a.k.a. the Big House, where the Spartans are 5-2 in their last seven visits. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has won three out of seven games against Michigan State. Both teams are coming off a bye week after victories — Michigan State over Wisconsin, which ended a four-game losing streak, and Michigan over Penn State. Michigan is favored by 22½ points.

How to watch: 4:30 p.m. ABC, ESPN+

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.