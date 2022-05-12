‘The Simpsons’ Take on ‘Succession’ With Some Help From Cousin Greg (Exclusive)

Uh, dad. So, like, can we talk?

The Simpsons is taking a bite out of Succession with a spoof in an all-new episode Sunday — and they even have a little help from cousin Greg. Actor Nicholas Braun is lending his voice talent as his bumbling but delightful character, who has become a fan favorite on the HBO series.

In “Meat Is Murder,” Grampa Simpson (Dan Castellaneta) finds himself revisiting his past and a business venture that could have changed his life.

The episode, written by Michael Price and directed by Bob Anderson, is a witty combination of Succession and 2016’s Michael Keaton starrer The Founder. In addition to Braun, guest voices include John Lithgow, Krysten Ritter, Paul F. Tompkins, Seth Green and Edi Patterson, along with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

In a clip of “Meat Is Murder,” shared exclusively with The Hollywood Reporter, the character Augustus Redfield (Lithgow), the chairman of RedStar Corporation — a play on Brian Cox’s Logan Roy — sings a song à la Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory’s “Pure Imagination,” about the joys of being filthy rich.

The iconic Simpsons is in the midst of its 33rd season. In March 2021, the series scored a two-season renewal from Fox to keep the Disney-owned comedy on the air through its 34th season in 2023.

The Simpsons airs Sundays on Fox.

Watch the exclusive clip for “Meat Is Murder” below.

