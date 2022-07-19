‘The Simpsons’ Animator Erick Tran Working Up NFT Series ‘The Mogies’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The Simpsons animator Erick Tran has teamed with film and TV-focused NFT and DeFi marketplace Mogul Productions to create what’s believed to be the world’s first animated NFT series — with Hollywood the inspiration.

The Mogies will be a a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Hollywood sign being erected and comprises a collection of 1,923 NFTs, inspired by the last 100 years of Hollywood characters and personalities. These are being developed into an animated series and an expanded Mogieland metaverse, which include famous landmarks such as Sunset Boulevard and the Hollywood Hills.

Each Mogies character is a parody of a Tinseltown icon, who interacts with others through adventures in Mogieland. Character archetypes include action heroes, villains, talk show hosts, children’s characters, fighters, princesses and others. These will be tiered by rarity, with the top 23 NFTs getting their own star on a digital Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tran and his team at Chavvo Studios have designed the series. Chavvo has previously worked with Disney, Universal, Marvel Entertainment, Sony Animation, Cartoon Network, Fox, Dreamworks, Nickelodeon, and EA and was involved in producing The Simpsons, The Simpsons Movie, Kung Fu Panda and The Avengers.

Notably, those who hold Mogies will have the opportunity to be part of the filmmaking process. Once the series is launched, they will hold IP rights to their NFT forever and will receive a special ‘thank you’ during the credits. Several characters have have already been selected for the toon, and others will join the cast as additional episodes are produced.

“Mogieland is a homage to Hollywood, to our favorite characters, actors, and movies that have made us,” said Chavvo founder and producer Tran, who has been active in the NFT space for some time.

The Mogieland Metaverse will be open to all but only exclusive NFT holders will be able to enjoy certain experiences and have access to privileges such as owning land, taking their character to movie premieres and red carpet events, interact with film and entertainment creators, get behind-the-scenes access, watch movies by buying tickets using Star tokens, interact with others in VR spaces and meet movie stars associated with the ecosystem.

Producer Mogul’s film financing model allows audiences to participate through NFT sales, with its marketplace acting as a bridge between the NFT arena and entertainment financing.

“Mogul is set out to make this the very first NFT animated series and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with them,” said Tran. “Mogul has given us creative freedom to develop something original and special in this space. It’s great to see Mogul supporting creators and the animation community like very few others have. We are committed to this project and the NFT community. As a NFT producer we want to be a major player in the NFT space. Working with Mogul, I can see that really coming to fruition.”