The significance behind Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s jewelry at the queen’s funeral

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are paying homage to Queen Elizabeth II at the monarch’s funeral on Monday morning.

As more than 2,000 people gathered to watch the queen’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey in London, the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex showed up to the event wearing all-black in accordance with requirements during a mourning period. Both also accessorized with jewelry inspired and gifted by the late queen.

Middleton’s necklace was likely the standout piece of the day as the four-string pearl and diamond choker which belonged to the queen has a storied history with both the late monarch and Middleton’s late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

The choker was gifted to the queen from Japan in the 1970s and can be seen in photos from a state visit in 1983. Princess Diana also wore it to a state visit in 1982, as well as some other occasions. The piece has been on long-term loan with Middleton who wore it to the queen and Prince Philip’s 70th anniversary celebration in 2017 and the prince’s funeral in 2021.

The Princess of Wales also wore the Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings from the queen’s jewelry box, which were a wedding gift from the ruler of Bahrain in 1947.

The earrings, decorated with multiple diamonds and a dangling pearl, were worn by Middleton to the Remembrance Day service in 2016. Queen Elizabeth II had worn the same accessory to the event the year prior.

Markle also wore a significant pair of earrings similarly featuring diamonds and pearls, which she sported during her first solo outing with the queen in 2018.

The Duchess of Sussex honored the important outing and her time with the queen by rewearing the gift as the queen was laid to rest.

