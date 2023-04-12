The sign that Man City have fixed their Champions League weakness

John Stones and Ruben Dias after Man City’s win over Bayern Munich – The sign that shows Man City have fixed their Champions League weakness – Getty Images/Simon Stacpoole

The goals are coming so readily and so freely for Manchester City that it can be hard to peel the eye away from the attack at times. Their three here against Bayern Munich mean they have now scored 24 goals in their past five outings and, at times, it just feels unfair subjecting the opposition to the likes of Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne in this form.

Yet this was an evening when City supporters, and their manager Pep Guardiola in particular, may have taken more encouragement from a defensive performance that straddled a near perfect line between the polished and the rugged and felt like another significant milestone in pursuit of the one trophy still to elude their grasp.

City scoring a lot of goals in a Champions League knockout round tie is nothing new. But shutting out the opposition in the same breath has proven a much tougher exercise which is why the control, concentration, composure, aggression, pride and sheer bloody mindedness they routinely exhibited defensively against the German champions resonated so deeply.

City’s four two-legged knockout stage exits in the previous six seasons – the 3-1 quarter-final defeat to Lyon in 2020 was a one-off game due to Covid – had seen Guardiola’s side plunder a handsome 16 goals. The problem was they conceded 21 goals over those eight matches, six of which were against Real Madrid in the semi-finals last season when City, having been the better side for much of the tie, contrived to throw it away.

Guardiola knows that, if his team are to finally lay hands on the cup with big ears, they must tighten up defensively – individually as well as collectively – and this was as good a blueprint as any of how to thwart an opponent that had failed to score just once in 40 previous matches this season. City shipping soft goals had become something of a theme when it came to the crunch in Europe but, against Bayern, they looked like a team and a set of players who had been around the block, learned from past mistakes and got smart, savvy and streetwise; wily campaigners determined to put a lid on it.

It would have been unimaginable City taking on a side with the attacking pace of Bayern without Kyle Walker in the past but Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji were imperious either side of the colossal Ruben Dias and relished tackling Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane one-on-one.

Dias had a frustrating first half of the season, in part due to injury and a lack of playing time, but the Portugal centre-back is once again becoming a formidable presence in the heart of defence and there were two moments from him that summed up City’s thou shall not pass attitude on the night: the first a stupendous block to shut out a shot from Jamal Musiala, the second a superbly timed tackle on Serge Gnabry much later in the game.

And then there was John Stones, simply magnificent. Pep Guardiola’s ability to keep finding ways to evolve this City side and motivate and provoke players who have been listening to his instructions for years is quite remarkable and the switch over recent months to a 3-2-4-1 system and Stones’s deployment as a midfield pivot alongside Rodri has been another of his masterstrokes. Oh to be in a brainstorming session with the Catalan.

His squad is like the ultimate Swiss army knife of footballers: players able to turn their hand to any number of new jobs thanks both to their own talents and tools and the teachings, structures and strategies of their manager. Most of us thought Guardiola mad when he agreed to allow Joao Cancelo – one of the continent’s best full-backs – to join Bayern on loan in January. Yet the City manager was already thinking several steps ahead: clearly unconvinced Cancelo could operate successfully in his new formation either as a midfield pivot or one of three defenders. Cancelo came on to boos from the City fans on Tuesday night and already it feels like the club have moved on swiftly and painlessly without him.

City’s defensive acumen, in truth, was evident all of the pitch: just watch the way Grealish twice scans before cutting off the passing lane from Dayot Upamecano to Benjamin Pavard and in turn rob the Bayern centre-half of the ball and release Haaland to set up Bernardo for that stunning second goal.

If City carry on in this way they will have gone a long way to addressing the flaw that has proved their Achilles heel in the Champions League.